Best Trips To Double Dip On Utah Football, NFL Games

SALT LAKE CITY – Summer hasn’t even begun yet and it’s hard not to look ahead to the fall and all the football games to be had in 2024.

Utah football will of course be starting their inaugural season in the Big 12 which also conveniently opened some doors to double dip on an NFL game for traveling fans as well.

Here is a list of the best opportunities for Utah football fans to not only check out some of the Big 12 venues, but also take in a game in the National Football League.

Utah Football At Houston, October 26 – Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans, October 27

The best opportunities to catch Utah football in action on the road along with an NFL game unfortunately don’t start until the end of the season for the Utes.

(Currently giving the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers a dirty look for having the audacity to be on the road the same week the Utes are in their town.)

Fans’ first chance to double dip comes when Utah football travels to Houston to take on the Cougars on Saturday, October 26.

That same weekend the Houston Texans will be home hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 27.

As a bonus, this game offers Utah fans the opportunity to see former safety Julian Blackmon and former kicker Matt Gay in action for the Colts.

Utah Football At Colorado, November 16 – Atlanta Falcons Vs. Denver Broncos, November 17

The next trip Utah fans can get a two-for-one on games with is when the Utes take on the Buffaloes in Boulder on Saturday, November 16.

That same weekend the Denver Broncos stay home to host the Atlanta Falcons at Mile High Stadium.

Fans will have to drive an hour give or take a little to get there, but odds are most of you are flying and will need to be in Denver anyway.

More importantly, this particular matchup offers a plethora of former Utah football players to watch with the Broncos fielding former offensive lineman Garett Bolles, receivers Tim Patrick and Devaughn Vele, defensive end Jonah Elliss, and tight end Thomas Yassmin.

Atlanta isn’t coming into this fight empty handed on the former Ute front either as Clark Phillips III is part of the “Dirty Birds” roster.

Big 12 Championship Game, December 7 – Cincinatti Bengals Vs. Dallas Cowboys, December 9

This one is a little presumptuous at this point, but hey, what is preseason for when hopes are at their highest?

Assuming Utah football is a good as advertised and accomplishes what many pundits believe they will in year one of the Big 12, the door is then opened for a potential third NFL game dip for Utes fans.

The Big 12 Conference Championship game is slated for Saturday, December 7.

The Dallas Cowboys will be home that same weekend to host the Cincinatti Bengals on Monday, December 9.

Granted, this game doesn’t offer a ton in the way of former Utes. However, fans can look forward to watching their reigning all-time leading rusher and one third of the Hallandale Trio in running back Zack Moss for the Bengals.

