On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Best Trips To Double Dip On Utah Football, NFL Games

May 16, 2024, 2:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Summer hasn’t even begun yet and it’s hard not to look ahead to the fall and all the football games to be had in 2024.

Utah football will of course be starting their inaugural season in the Big 12 which also conveniently opened some doors to double dip on an NFL game for traveling fans as well.

Here is a list of the best opportunities for Utah football fans to not only check out some of the Big 12 venues, but also take in a game in the National Football League.

Utah Football At Houston, October 26 – Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans, October 27

The best opportunities to catch Utah football in action on the road along with an NFL game unfortunately don’t start until the end of the season for the Utes.

(Currently giving the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers a dirty look for having the audacity to be on the road the same week the Utes are in their town.)

Fans’ first chance to double dip comes when Utah football travels to Houston to take on the Cougars on Saturday, October 26.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julian Blackmon (@jumpmanjuice)

That same weekend the Houston Texans will be home hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 27.

As a bonus, this game offers Utah fans the opportunity to see former safety Julian Blackmon and former kicker Matt Gay in action for the Colts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matt Gay 🎱 (@mgtweetymonster)

Utah Football At Colorado, November 16 – Atlanta Falcons Vs. Denver Broncos, November 17

The next trip Utah fans can get a two-for-one on games with is when the Utes take on the Buffaloes in Boulder on Saturday, November 16.

That same weekend the Denver Broncos stay home to host the Atlanta Falcons at Mile High Stadium.

Fans will have to drive an hour give or take a little to get there, but odds are most of you are flying and will need to be in Denver anyway.

More importantly, this particular matchup offers a plethora of former Utah football players to watch with the Broncos fielding former offensive lineman Garett Bolles, receivers Tim Patrick and Devaughn Vele, defensive end Jonah Elliss, and tight end Thomas Yassmin.

Atlanta isn’t coming into this fight empty handed on the former Ute front either as Clark Phillips III is part of the “Dirty Birds” roster.

Big 12 Championship Game, December 7 – Cincinatti Bengals Vs. Dallas Cowboys, December 9

This one is a little presumptuous at this point, but hey, what is preseason for when hopes are at their highest?

Assuming Utah football is a good as advertised and accomplishes what many pundits believe they will in year one of the Big 12, the door is then opened for a potential third NFL game dip for Utes fans.

The Big 12 Conference Championship game is slated for Saturday, December 7.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zack Moss (@famousmoss)

The Dallas Cowboys will be home that same weekend to host the Cincinatti Bengals on Monday, December 9.

Granted, this game doesn’t offer a ton in the way of former Utes. However, fans can look forward to watching their reigning all-time leading rusher and one third of the Hallandale Trio in running back Zack Moss for the Bengals.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Daniela Moroz Is Ready To Introduce World To Formula Kite Racing At Paris Olympics

Formula Kite Racing is coming to the Olympics in 2024 and USA's Daniela Moroz is ready to make a statement in Paris.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Reportedly Have Interest In Working Out, Drafting Bronny James

According to Yahoo Sports, the Utah Jazz have expressed interest in working out Bronny James and selecting him in the 2024 NBA Draft.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Netflix Will Carry Christmas Day NFL games For 3 Years, Including 2 This Season

Netflix and the NFL announced a 3-year deal to stream games on Christmas. Kansas City will face Pittsburgh followed by Baltimore at Houston.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL Reclaims Top Spot In West With Shutout Win Over Seattle Sounders

RSL kept its MLS undefeated streak alive with a big 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders FC on Wednesday.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Diego Luna Doubles Real Salt Lake Lead Over Seattle Sounders

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s only right that the moon was shining above America First Field as Diego Luna gave Real Salt Lake a 2-0 lead over the Seattle Sounders. With Seattle knocking on the door of an equalizer, the second-half goal gave RSL some breathing room. Take a bow, Diego Luna! 😮‍💨 📺 #MLSSeasonPass: […]

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL Puts Together Highlight Counterattack, Takes Lead Over Seattle

With Seattle applying heavy pressure, it felt like it was only a matter of time until RSL took advantage on a counterattack.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Best Trips To Double Dip On Utah Football, NFL Games