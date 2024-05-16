Christian Coleman Likes To Slow Down, Enjoy Path To Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY – American sprinter Christian Coleman is one of the fastest men on the planet but he likes to keep the speed on the track.

When Coleman isn’t leaving the field in the rearview mirror, he likes to take life slow and keep everything in perspective.

Christian Coleman is back on top of the podium at the #WorldIndoorChamps. 🥇 This was the moment the U.S. national anthem played for the two-time world indoor 60m champion. pic.twitter.com/IyPuYyMoJ8 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) March 2, 2024

“As a track athlete, you would think we do everything fast,” Coleman said. “But, the only time I’m ever moving full speed is on the track. To be so fast, you walk pretty slow. I feel like I’m conserving my energy.”

Born into a sports family in Atlanta, Georgia, Coleman got started on the track from a young age.

Coleman capped off his high school career by winning four events and setting three state records at the Georgia High School State Championships. As a collegiate sprinter at Tennessee, Coleman racked up multiple gold medals and record times on his way to the Bowerman Award. He was Tennessee’s first winner of the award that honors collegiate track and field’s most outstanding athlete of the year.

Since 2020, Coleman has claimed a gold and silver medal in the 60-meter at the World Indoor Championships and beat out Noah Lyles in the 100-meter at the 2023 Diamond League finals.

“You get one shot. You get one opportunity,” Coleman said. “That’s the beauty of it. That’s what makes the Olympic dream and having a gold medal so special. I look forward to taking advantage when I get my chance.”

Christian Coleman bested Fred Kerley in the men’s 100m to kick off the #DiamondLeague season. They will go head-to-head again at #SuzhouDL this Saturday at 6 a.m. ET on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/zuBvqzVWzJ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) April 24, 2024

This summer will mark Coleman’s second time competing in the Summer Olympics. He first competed in the 2016 games for the U.S. 4 × 100 meters relay team. Coleman was forced to miss the 2020 games with a temporary suspension.

The United States didnt podium in the 4 × 100 meters relay in 2020 but Fred Kerley received silver in the 100-meter.

