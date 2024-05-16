New Bees Daybreak Ballpark is on schedule for 2025 season

DAYBREAK — As much work has been done over the past six months, there is still quite a bit more work to do at the new Bees ballpark.

“Right now, we are anticipating April,” said Eric Fairbanks. “First pitch.”

Fairbanks is the Vice President of Marketing for the Larry H. Miller Company, the group building the new Salt Lake Bees ballpark in the Daybreak section of South Jordan.

The first pitch for the 2025 season is less than a year away.

When the group held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new ballpark in October, there was just a small dirt pit. Now, there is a hive of activity with walls, equipment, workers, and structure.

“I come out here pretty regularly, and from week to week, the progress and the change, as you can see, is pretty amazing,” said Fairbanks. “I’m a baseball guy, so I am very excited about this.”

He said that Bees fans will still be able to see the mountains from the new ballpark.

“We know the current ballpark, the views get a lot of love and a lot of attention across the country,” said Fairbanks. “While that view is changing, the view is far more expansive out to the east and the mountains there.”

Fans will be further away from the mountains but closer to the action.

“If you go to home plate, the attendees and the ticket holders, those attending the game, will actually be closer to the batter than the pitcher will,” Fairbanks said.

For the team, it is all about creating an intimate experience.

The new ballpark will seat about 7,500 fans, which is about half of Smith’s Ballpark, where the Bees currently play.

That experience is also for more than just baseball.

An entire Downtown Daybreak is planned for this area with two hundred acres of shops, restaurants, a bowling alley, a movie theater, and apartments near a Utah Transit Authority TRAX stop currently being constructed.

All of it should also be ready by the first pitch.

“Everything is on track and on schedule for April 2025,” said Fairbanks.