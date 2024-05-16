On the Site:
Tony Finau Gets Out To Hot Start In Round One Of 2024 PGA Championship

May 16, 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Utah native Tony Finau came out of the gates hot at the 2024 PGA Championship and was tied for second place going into the second day.

Finau finished the round at six under par with a total score of 65.

Tony Finau Has Great Round One At Valhalla Golf Club

Only one golfer, Xander Schauffele, had a better round one than Finau at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Finau started on hole ten and got off to a blazing hot start on the back nine. He started with a par-5 birdie on the tenth hole and didn’t look back from there.

Finau scored five birdies in his first nine holes and took on the front nine at five under.

The front nine wasn’t as kind to Finau but it still didnt give him any problems.

He put down just one birdie on hole four but stayed at -6 with pars on every other hole.

If it weren’t for a record-setting round from Schauffele, Finau could have been at the top of the leaderboard following the conclusion of the first day.

Finau had less than satisfactory finishes at the Masters and the Wells Fargo Championship. He must have used those performances for motivation at Valhalla as he put himself in a position to win his first major championship.

2024 PGA Championship: Round One Leaderboard

1. Xander Schauffele (-9)

T2. Tony Finau (-6)

T2. Sahith Theegala (-6)

T4. Rory McIlroy (-5)

T4. Robert MacIntyre (-5)

T4. Tom Hoge (-5)

T4. Tom Kim (-5)

T4. Thomas Detry (-5)

T9. Ben Kohles (-4)

T9. Brooks Koepka (-4)

T9. Taylor Moore (-4)

T9. Alex Noren (-4)

T9. Collin Morikawa (-4)

T9. Scottie Scheffler (-4)

T9. Alejandro Tosti (-4)

T16. Adam Hadwin (-3)

T16. Martin Kaymer (-3)

T16. Cameron Smith (-3)

T16. Viktor Hovland (-3)

T16. Max Homa (-3)

T16. Kurt Kitayama (-3)

T16. Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

T16. Aaron Rai (-3)

T16. Andrew Putnam (-3)

T16. Harris English (-3)

T16. Jason Dufner (-3)

T16. Austin Eckroat (-3)

T16. Mark Hubbard (-3)

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

