Donovan Mitchell Denies Frustration With Cavaliers Teammates

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s been a rough 24 hours for Donovan Mitchell and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates.

On Wednesday, the Cavaliers were eliminated from the postseason by the Boston Celtics in game five of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

By midday Thursday, articles from The Athletic and Cleveland.com detailed a frustrated franchise on the brink of significant changes this summer.

Donovan Mitchell Denies Frustration With Cavaliers

Shortly after their season-ending loss to the Celtics, The Athletic published an article revealing the organization’s internal doubts about head coach JB Bickerstaff, the awkward pairing of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and All-Star point guard Darius Garland potentially seeking a trade of Mitchell were to sign a contract extension in Cleveland.

On Thursday, Chris Fedor reported that Mitchell was frustrated with his Cavaliers teammates.

“Throughout the season, Mitchell has repeatedly mentioned how happy he is in Cleveland and how much he likes this situation,” Fedor wrote. “He’s played his best basketball here. But sources say at times he grew frustrated with some teammates’ lack of maturity, focus, playoff-level readiness and a willingness to listen.”

After Fedor’s report, Mitchell took to social media where he denied the story.

“Yeah aight 🧢 I’m sick of yall sometimes!” Mitchell wrote, with a blue cap emoji which signifies something interpreted to be a lie.

Yeah aight 🧢 I’m sick of yall sometimes! https://t.co/B7zdP8APDk — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 16, 2024

It’s a less than ideal start to a critical summer for the Cavaliers who are coming off their first playoff series win in the non-LeBron James era since 1993.

Bickerstaff is in his fourth full season as the Cavaliers head coach and has overseen steady growth within the organization, but his coaching style has reportedly perplexed veteran players within the locker room.

Mobley and Allen were expected to be one of the top young frontcourts in the NBA, but Mobley’s lack of development on the offensive end has created a clunky pairing between the two.

Inside look at Cavs offseason: JB Bickerstaff’s tenuous status, future of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland after Cleveland’s first East semis berth without LeBron James since 1993, and what’s next. At @TheAthletic with @ByJasonLloyd and @joevardon: https://t.co/oItJbSPJMU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 16, 2024

Mitchell meanwhile has the opportunity to sign a four-year contract extension with the Cavaliers, but wouldn’t commit to doing so during the season.

And, if the guard were to re-up in Cleveland, Shams Charania reported that Garland’s camp might seek green pastures on another roster.

“Should Mitchell decide to stay long term, sources briefed on the matter say Garland’s representation, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, would have a conversation with Cavs officials on potentially finding a new home for the one-time All-Star,” Charania wrote.

Mitchell is under contract for one more season in Cleveland and has a player option for the 2025-26 campaign.

