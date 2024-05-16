On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

EA Sports College Football 25 Comes Out On July 19 With Edwards, Ewers, Hunter On Cover

May 16, 2024, 5:23 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

(AP) – EA Sports revealed a release date of the College Football 25 video game on Thursday and a cover image that features Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter.

The game will launch July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X’S.

The video-game developer unveiled the standard cover of the game after a photo of its deluxe edition was leaked last week.

All three cover athletes are active players for the first time in the game franchise’s history. They said name, image and likeness money played no role in their decision to accept the cover offer.

“It’s going to be such a big game,” Ewers said on a video call with reporters. “Just being on the cover itself is plenty enough for me and I’m not even worried about the NIL aspect.”

EA Sports College Football 25 will be EA’s first college football game in over a decade.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Edwards said some of the best moments of his childhood involved playing EA Sports college football games with his best friend.

“Just for it to be back, as well as to be on the cover of it, it’s an awesome feeling,” he said.

Edwards broke onto the scene in 2022 when he rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Ohio State. He had 104 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just six carries in Michigan’s national championship win over Washington last season.

Ewers led Texas to a victory over Alabama at the beginning of the season last year and a College Football Playoff appearance in the school’s final season in the Big 12. The Longhorns lost to Washington in the semifinals. Ewers and Texas will compete in the Southeastern Conference this season along with rival Oklahoma.

Hunter, who plays cornerback and wide receiver, was a top recruit out of high school who shocked the landscape when he decided to enroll at Jackson State in 2021 to be coached by Deion Sanders. He followed Sanders to Colorado through the transfer portal in 2022.

RELATED STORIES

Hunter said he is honored to be a cover athlete representing Colorado.

“I mean, I got a lot of little kids looking up to me,” he said. “Stay humble, stay focused. … Let the kids know you got to continue to work. As long as you’re humble and chase your dreams you’ll be able to fulfill everything you want to fulfill.”

The game will feature all 134 Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

EA Sports offered FBS players a minimum of $600 and a copy of the game to have their likeness included in it. It also offered some players NIL deals to promote the game through an ambassador program.

More than 11,000 players have accepted an offer to be in the game.

College Football 25 will be the first version of EA Sports’ college football franchise to be released since 2013, when the game stopped being made amid lawsuits accusing it of using players’ likeness without paying them. The NCAA’s approval in 2021 of players being able to profit from their brand opened the door for the game to be made again.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Donovan Mitchell Denies Frustration With Cavaliers Teammates

It's been a rough 24 hours for Donovan Mitchell and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates after being eliminated from the playoffs.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Gets Out To Hot Start In Round One Of 2024 PGA Championship

Tony Finau came out of the gates hot at the 2024 PGA Championship and was tied for second place going into the second day.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Christian Coleman Likes To Slow Down, Enjoy Path To Olympics

American sprinter Christian Coleman is one of the fastest men on the planet but he likes to keep the speed on the track.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Best Trips To Double Dip On Utah Football, NFL Games

Utah football starts their inaugural season in the Big 12 which conveniently opens some doors to double dip on an NFL game as well.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Daniela Moroz Is Ready To Introduce World To Formula Kite Racing At Paris Olympics

Formula Kite Racing is coming to the Olympics in 2024 and USA's Daniela Moroz is ready to make a statement in Paris.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Reportedly Have Interest In Working Out, Drafting Bronny James

According to Yahoo Sports, the Utah Jazz have expressed interest in working out Bronny James and selecting him in the 2024 NBA Draft.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

EA Sports College Football 25 Comes Out On July 19 With Edwards, Ewers, Hunter On Cover