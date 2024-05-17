Missing Bountiful woman believed to be found dead after month long search

WEST BOUNTIFUL — Police believe they found the remains of a missing Davis County woman who disappeared in April.

On Thursday, the West Bountiful Police Department said the Oneida County Idaho Sheriff’s Office found a submerged vehicle in the Weston Reservoir.

Police identified the vehicle belonging to 80-year-old Kay Prince Vest, who went missing on April 8.

“Upon removal of the vehicle from the water, a body was found inside,” stated the police department press release. “Based on personal items located within the vehicle and physical descriptions, investigators believe the deceased to be Kay Prince Vest.”

Police said there are no signs of foul play, but the investigation is still ongoing with Idaho authorities.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends of Kay during this tragic time,” the press release said.

During the investigation, police reported that Vest was first seen in Downy, Idaho, on the day she went missing. The next day, police thought they had found her car in Pocatello, Idaho, but they later determined that it was not her car.