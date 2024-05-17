Locals In MLB: Oliver Dunn Demoted, One Utahn Stands At MLB’s Highest Level

SALT LAKE CITY – The Milwaukee Brewers pulled the plug on the Oliver Dunn experiment after the former Ute struck out ten times in 24 May at-bats.

The 26-year-old infielder was optioned to Double-A Nashville on Wednesday, May 15.

OF Chris Roller recalled from Triple-A Nashville. INF Oliver Dunn optioned to Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/aTUgl29KFP — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 15, 2024

Dunn went 1-4 with a walk and a strikeout in his only game with Nashville.

Utah Utes (2)

Tanner Banks | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins

MLB – (Chicago White Sox)

Banks has made four May appearances, sandwiching two clean outings between rough performances against the streaking Minnesota Twins and division-leading Cleveland Guardians. The 6’1 lefty gave up five hits and four earned runs against the AL Central rivals as his ERA ballooned to 7.20 in May.

Chicago sits in the division cellar with a 14-30 record. Only the Marlins (13-32) have won fewer games.

The Riverton High School product played two seasons (2011-12) at Salt Lake Community College before finishing his collegiate career across the valley with the Utes.

Banks was 4-12 in 29 appearances for the Utes, including 19 starts. He struck out 70 against 31 walks in 113 innings, ending his amateur career with a 5.18 ERA. The Chicago White Sox selected Banks in the 18th round of the 2014 draft. Banks made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2022.

Last 7 Games: 0-1 | 6.2 IP | 9.45 ERA | SV | 13 Hits | 6 Ks | 1.95 WHIP

2024 Stats: 15 G | 17.2 IP | 0-2 | 5.60 ERA | 21 Ks | 4 BB | 1.64 WHIP

Oliver Dunn | 2B

Double-A Nashville Sounds – (Milwaukee Brewers)

Milwaukee (26-17) continues to pace the NL Central as they hold a two-game lead over the Chicago Cubs.

The 5’10 lefthanded hitter played 155 games for the University of Utah (2017-19), hitting .312 with seven home runs and 78 RBI. As a junior, Dunn hit .366 while reaching safely in nearly half of his plate appearances.

The New York Yankees selected Dunn in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB draft. Dunn spent 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He appeared in 119 games at Double-A Reading last season, slashing .271/.396/.506 while hitting 21 home runs.

2024 MLB Stats: .226 BA | 19 Hits | HR | 2 2B | 2 3B | 6 RBI | 2 SB | 35 Ks | 5 BB

2023 Stats: .271 BA | 113 Hits | 21 HR | 78 RBI | 16 SB | 139 Ks | 82 BB

BYU Cougars (1)

Michael Rucker | Pitcher

MLB – Philadelphia Phillies

Rucker has yet to debut for the Phillies after the 29-year-old righthander was placed in the 15-day IL with what the team has called ‘right-hand arterial vasospasms.’ Philadelphia has not updated Rucker’s status since he was placed on the injured list on March 25, 2024.

Philadelphia has become the class of the National League, rising to an MLB-best record of 31-14. The Phillies hold a 2.5-game lead over second-place Atlanta.

Rucker played two years in Provo, finishing with a 16-2 record in 29 appearances (22 starts). He went 11-1 in 102.1 innings with a 2.73 ERA as a junior. The Chicago Cubs selected Rucker in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: N/A

Career Stats: 3 Yrs | 96 appearances | 5-2 | 4.91 ERA | 123.1 IP | 120 Ks | 50 BB | 1.39 WHIP

