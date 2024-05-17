Bountiful Elementary School receives kindness award

On the Site:
BY KARAH BRACKIN


BOUNTIFUL — These students at Bountiful Elementary School are kind — and now they have the certification to prove it.

Cultivating a culture and life of kindness, the campaign One Kind Act a Day is celebrating these students with a special honor.

“We tell them, ’Have a great day;’ we open the door for them,” said Curtis Bennett, executive director for One Kind Act a Day.

It is the little things that make up the big acts of kindness.

Over a month, the assistant principal said they beat their original goal and recorded around 11,000 acts of kindness.

With that, the Bountiful Elementary Bobcats become the first certified school of kindness in the Davis School District, with first lady Abby Cox there to root the school on.

“I just want them to know that they are loved. No matter where they go – what they do,” said Krissy Hegsted, Assistant Principal, Bountiful Elementary.

The hope is through this early commitment to kindness, it becomes a virtue that’s instilled in them for life.

“If we can help children at this age understand the importance of the value of kindness, then the likelihood of them remaining kind throughout their life is much, much higher,” Bennett said.

Bennett said the campaign loves working with schools, but it is not just for kids. So far, more than 3,300 individuals and partners have taken the pledge to be kind.

