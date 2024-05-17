Locals In MLB: Former Cottonwood Colt Set To Make MLB Debut With Chicago Cubs

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Cottonwood Colt pitcher Porter Hodge could make his Major League debut this week after being called up by the Chicago Cubs on Friday, May 17.

Hodge was called up when Chicago placed righthander Colten Brewer on the 15-day injured list. The Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field in what could be Hodge’s first appearance in Cubbie pinstripes.

Cubs Recall Porter Hodge For MLB Debut https://t.co/wtJXyPnEXv pic.twitter.com/g5i7uYmoX0 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 17, 2024

The former Utah prep athlete made his Triple-A debut on April 13. The Cubs added Hodge to the 40-man roster for the first time over the winter.

2024 Stats: 12 Games | 1-1 | 4.80 ERA | 15 IP | 26 Ks | 12 BB | 1.67 WHIP

About Porter Hodge

A 13th-round draft pick by Chicago in 2019, Hodge was a two-time state champ at Cottonwood High. He played varsity for four seasons, finishing with a 1.50 ERA in 130.2 innings across 30 games.

Hodge’s pro baseball journey began in the Arizona Complex League, where he threw eight innings across five appearances after being drafted.

The #Cubs today recalled RHP Porter Hodge from @IowaCubs and placed RHP Colten Brewer on the 15-day IL with a low back strain (retro. to May 14). pic.twitter.com/frUsJ7xt2H — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 17, 2024

After not playing in 2020, Hodge opened 2021 back in Arizona, throwing 29 innings before receiving a promotion to Single-A Myrtle Beach. He finished his first full season with a 5.86 ERA and a 2-3 record in 50.2 innings.

Hodge methodically climbed through the Cubs minor league system, opening 2022 with Myrtle Beach before a midseason promotion to High-A South Bend. He made 25 appearances in 2022, going 7-5 with a 2.63 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 109.1 innings.

The 6’4 righthander finished 2023 at Double-A Tennessee.

2023 Stats: 6-7 | 5.13 ERA | 80.2 IP | 103 K | 49 BB | 1.401 WHIP

