OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Camp Steiner Boy Scout Camp has new owners after nearly 100 years

May 17, 2024, 1:33 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

HANNA, Utah — Historic Camp Steiner is under new ownership since the Boy Scouts of America chose not to renew its lease this year.

The new owner, Sunrock Foundation will turn the camp into a High Adventure Base Camp.

“The Sunrock Foundation has a 20 year special use permit with the U.S. Forest Service and hopes to raise $300,000 to fix up the property that sat vacant for five years,” Camp director Shad Stevens said.

The camp was exclusively run by the Boy Scout organization for 93 years. It covers multiple lakes and over 80 acres of mountain property.

Camp Steiner was the highest elevation boy scout camp in the United States. An archived article from the Salt Lake Tribune states, “hundreds of boys have earned thousands of merit badges since it opened in 1930.”

Some of the buildings on the property are on the National Historic Register.

KSL TV has reached out to Boy Scouts of America for comment but has not heard back as of publication.

Despite the change, the wilderness adventures and enjoyment of the natural scenery can continue.

Stevens said reservations are now open for $10 per person, per night to stay at the camp.

Youth groups and families will be welcomed to the camp beginning on July 8.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

