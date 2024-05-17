Utah Softball Comes Up Short In First NCAA Game Against South Carolina

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah softball didn’t get the result they were hoping for in their first game NCAA Regional game, falling to South Carolina 2-1.

If that score feels familiar, it’s because it’s the same score the Utes lost to UCLA by in the Pac-12 Conference Championship game just the week before.

The good news is that Utah has at least one more opportunity in the Durham Regional on Saturday, May 18. They just have to wait to find out whether their opponent will be Duke or Morgan State.

Final: South Carolina 2, Utah 1. The Utes will be back at the ballpark on Saturday to play at 11:30 a.m. MT.#GoUtes /// #SOTL pic.twitter.com/ZiBkPVzs65 — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 17, 2024

First pitch for the Utes and the loser of game two on Saturday will be at 11:30 am MT.

Utah’s NCAA Tournament History

Utah’s invitation to the Durham regional marks the 18th time in program history the Utes have made an appearance at the NCAA Tournament. It’s also the sixth time in program history the Utes have made back-to-back appearances in the Big Dance.

Last season, Utah had a magical run in the NCAA Tournament that started with hosting the regional round before moving on to the Collegiate World Series in Oklahoma City. It was the first time Utah made the World Series since head coach Amy Hogue had been a player back in 1994.

The Utes are hoping to bottle a bit more of that magic this season and with any luck, take their game a little further in the NCAA Tournament. That of course will be dependent on winning their second game on Saturday.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports