On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTHY MIND MATTERS

‘Elmo loves you!’ Our favorite red Muppet stars in mental health campaign

May 17, 2024, 4:48 PM | Updated: 5:45 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and we all deal with stress and different emotions. It can be stressful learning how to manage them, so why not enlist the help of someone we all know and love?

In January, one of the world’s most beloved TV characters asked a simple question online that sparked a huge conversation.

“Elmo is just checking in!” he wrote. “How is everybody doing?”

The tweet garnered tens of thousands of responses – showing that people appreciated that someone seemed to care.

According to the CDC, 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 kids in the U.S. experience mental illness.

“Our nation is in the midst of a national mental health crisis that is impacting our youth, our children, and our adolescents, so it’s such a key time to be increasing awareness and normalizing conversations about mental health and connecting people with resources,” Dr. Amanda Fujiki, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Huntsman Mental Health Institute, said.

That’s where our favorite red Muppet comes back in.

As part of their ongoing “Love, Your Mind” campaign, Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council teamed up with Sesame Workshop to provide resources for families, including two short videos featuring Elmo and his friends to demonstrate simple ways to manage intense emotions.

“There are things that we can do every day as a family to take care of our mental health and well-being, and it’s never too early to start having these conversations,” Heidi Arthur, chief campaign development officer at the Ad Council, said.

The first video addresses the benefits of humming. The clip shows Elmo and friends humming the Sesame Street theme song, with Elmo adding: “Elmo’s daddy taught him that when he has a big feeling like being frustrated, humming a song can help you feel better!”

“Humming is a calming way for a child to take a pause when they’re experiencing an intense emotion. It gives them just a little bit of space to identify what they’re feeling and then decide what to do next,” Fujiki said.

The second PSA was released this month and encourages children to find joy in laughter.

Elmo and his friends laugh together in video created by Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council in Sesame Workshop video. (Screenshot from Sesame Workshop)

“Elmo loves to giggle!” the muppet exclaims. “Elmo’s mommy taught him that laughing can help when you have a big feeling like when you feel happy.”

“Laughter is a fun, relaxing activity that children can use to celebrate joyful moments in their lives with the people around them,” Fujiki said.

These videos were released in both English and Spanish.

For more mental health resources, you can visit LoveYourMindToday.org.

If you or a loved is in immediate crisis, help is available. Call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.

KSL 5 TV Live

Healthy Mind Matters

Anton Nootenboom, "The Barefoot Dutchman", walks across the country to bring awareness to men's men...

Ken Fall

‘The Barefoot Dutchman’ and his remarkable trek for men’s mental health

Anton Nootenboom, "The Barefoot Dutchman", makes his way across the U.S. to spread awareness for men's mental health.

2 hours ago

A psychiatrist at the Huntsman Mental Health is recommending to build a "mental health toolkit."...

Peter Rosen and Emma Benson, KSL TV

Building a mental health toolkit

When life overwhelms you, sometimes there's not just one solution; which is good to have a variety of tools in your "mental health toolkit."

5 hours ago

Lehi seventh grader took this gun to his middle school...

Lindsay Aerts

Lehi school resource officer, middle schooler prevented Utah student’s planned suicide

The Alpine School district said a seventh grader who brought a gun to his Lehi middle school last November, planned to take his own life. A school resource officer and a fellow student stepped in.

1 month ago

Hope Hero Foundation Logo on key chain...

Karah Brackin

Utah’s Hope Hero Foundation is saving teen lives

Discover how The Hope Hero Foundation empowers teens and prevents suicide. Be the hero of your own story!

2 months ago

mother and daughter sit at a table...

Emma Benson

Eating Disorders Awareness Week: How to recognize the signs and get help

Carrie Jackson said when the pandemic hit, her daughter, Emma, started showing signs of an eating disorder.

3 months ago

Lauren Hess has struggled with depression since she was a teen. Seasonal Affective Disorder affects...

Emma Benson

‘You can actually find joy again’: Why Utahns are at higher risk for seasonal affective disorder, how to cope

Seasonal affective disorder affects about 10% of Utahns, according to a Huntsman Mental Health Institute doctor.

4 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

‘Elmo loves you!’ Our favorite red Muppet stars in mental health campaign