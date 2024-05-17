On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPICS

Park City mountain biker training to compete in her second Olympics

May 17, 2024, 5:22 PM | Updated: 6:36 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — Haley Batten sure is glad mountain biking has become a big deal in Utah.

She grew up in Park City and it has allowed her to see the world.

“To be able to grow up and develop through the local racing there and be able to take that all the way into what I am doing now, which is racing a full World Cup series in Europe, and all over the world actually, and the Olympics as well,” Batten said.

Batten, who is on the USA Cycling team, competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She came in 9th in women’s cross country.

IZU, JAPAN - JULY 27: Haley Batten of Team United States rides during the Women's Cross-country race on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Mountain Bike Course on July 27, 2021 in Izu, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) IZU, JAPAN - JULY 27: Haley Batten of Team United States rides during the Women's Cross-country race on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Mountain Bike Course on July 27, 2021 in Izu, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) IZU, JAPAN - JULY 27: Haley Batten of Team United States rides through flowery landscape during the Women's Cross-country race on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Mountain Bike Course on July 27, 2021 in Izu, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) IZU, JAPAN - JULY 27: Haley Batten of Team United States rides during the Women's Cross-country race on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Mountain Bike Course on July 27, 2021 in Izu, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) IZU, JAPAN - JULY 27: Haley Batten of Team United States jumps during the Women's Cross-country race on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Mountain Bike Course on July 27, 2021 in Izu, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) IZU, JAPAN - JULY 27: Haley Batten of Team United States rides during the Women's Cross-country race on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Mountain Bike Course on July 27, 2021 in Izu, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Although she hasn’t officially been named to the US Team going to the Paris Olympics this summer, she is leading the Mountain Bike World Series standings and is expected to be a medal contender in Paris.

The team will be named within the month.

“It was really special to experience Japan and Tokyo and get to be in the Olympics,” Batten said. “They did such a good job considering COVID and all the crazy factors, but I think this year, being able to go to what feels like a real true Olympics, yeah, it is really exciting for me.”

Her success, as well as the growth of Utah’s high school cycling league with close to 8000 athletes, has also helped put Utah on the National team’s radar.

“Utah is actually one of the most exciting prospects for me as mountain bike director because I can of get to see where youth participation is and where it is growing,” Alec Pasqualina, who is the Mountain Bike Director for USA Cycling, said. “I don’t think we have another state with such a high number of riders participating.”

As Utah’s High School Cycling League continues to grow, Batten is one of the league’s best examples of how far you can go in the sport.

“It grew so rapidly and I think just the infrastructure for riding is so incredible and the community around it,” she said.

Batten is hoping to represent the United States, Utah, and Park City, once again at the Olympics.

“My family is excited and I think all of USA cycling is as well,” Batten said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

a student dances in a studio...

Alex Cabrero

Get In The Games: ‘Breaking’ Olympic sport has a home in Utah

Once called break dancing, "breaking" is now an Olympic sport, with a place to learn in Utah.

1 day ago

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - MAY 08: A general view as ship Belem arrives at the Vieux-Port harbor during t...

Sylvie Corbet

Torchbearers in Marseille kick off the Olympic flame’s journey across France

Joyful crowds gathered along the streets of France’s southern port of Marseille on Thursday to see torchbearers carrying the Olympic flame through the city's most emblematic sites.

9 days ago

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - MAY 08: The Belem which is carrying the Olympic flame, is accompanied by other ...

Sylvie Corbet and Barbara Surk

A ship carrying the Olympic torch arrives in Marseille amid fanfare and high security

Excitement is building in the southern French city of Marseille, where a majestic three-mast ship carrying the Olympic torch arrived from Greece.

10 days ago

Délice French Bakery and Café is getting ready for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Italy, the home co...

Shelby Lofton

French bakery in Utah ramping up for Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

The owner of Délice French Bakery and Café in Salt Lake City is preparing for the Olympics in his home country.

1 month ago

Indian Hills Middle School's Amy Shaw, showing her class her collection of pins from the 2002 Winte...

Shara Park

Utah teacher inspires students with her passion for the 2002 Winter Olympics

An Indian Hills Middle School teacher hopes her love for the Olympic Games will inspire her students to get excited about a possible 2034 return.

1 month ago

ATHENS, GREECE - APRIL 16: Greek actress Mary Mina (R), playing the role of the High Priestess, lig...

Nicholas Paphitis

Despite weather glitch, the Paris Olympics flame is lit at the Greek cradle of ancient games

Even without the help of Apollo, the flame that is to burn at the Paris Olympics was kindled Tuesday at the site of the ancient games in southern Greece.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Park City mountain biker training to compete in her second Olympics