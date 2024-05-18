Portion of Bangerter Highway in South Jordan to close in both directions all weekend

On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
SOUTH JORDAN — Drivers who typically take the Bangerter Highway will have to add extra time to their weekend commute.

The Utah Department of Transportation will shut down the highway in both directions from 9800 S to 10400 S from Friday, May 17 at 10 p.m. to Monday, May 21 at 5 a.m.

“This is a major closure that’s going to affect a lot of people in South Jordan, West Jordan, anyone who travels on Bangerter south into the valley,” John Gleason, spokesperson for UDOT, said.

All southbound lanes will also close from 9000 S to 9800 S. One northbound lane will be open from Friday to Sunday night. Drivers will be able to drive east to west on 9800 S. Alternate routes include 4000 W, Redwood Road, and the Mountain View Corridor.

“This project in particular is so critical because we’re seeing so much growth. There’s so much development that’s happened out here in the south end of the valley,” Gleason said.

Gleason said that drivers can expect to see more orange cones on the roads, as construction season is beginning. (KSL TV) A portion of Bangerter Highway in South Jordan will be closed until May 21 for construction. (KSL TV) There are 3 other interchange projects along the highway taking place this year. (KSL TV) The Utah Department of Transportation will shut down Bangerter Highway in both directions from 9800 S to 10400 S from Friday, May 17 at 10 p.m. to Monday, May 21 at 5 a.m

Gleason said crews will be doing utility work in preparation of the new interchange on 9800 S. There are 3 other interchange projects along the highway taking place this year.

“We’re expecting completion (of these interchanges) by the end of next year. And once that happens, people are going to be able to travel without a stoplight from I-15 all the way down to 4100 S. So that’s great news for people being able to get to where they’re going conveniently and safely,” he said.

Woman killed in crash on state Route 201 while fixing a flat tire

Gleason added that drivers can expect to see more orange cones on the roads. “This is really the time of year that you’re going to see a lot of these construction projects really ramping up.”

Drivers should pay attention in work zones, obey the rules, and slow down. “It’s not only about protecting the people that are traveling on our roads, but also our workers,” Gleason said.

For more information on the closure and other closures this week, click here.

