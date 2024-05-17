On the Site:
Real Salt Lake Hosts Rival Colorado Rapids In Important Midseason Matchup

May 17, 2024, 6:05 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake will look to add three points to its season total as the Colorado Rapids come into America First Field for an important matchup on Saturday.

RSL and Colorado last faced off in March. The 2-1 loss was Real Salt Lake’s last loss in MLS play.

RSL Holds Top Spot In West With Colorado In Town

Real comes off of a big 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders that propelled them back into the top rank in the Western Conference.

RSL now sits four points ahead of Minnesota in second.

The Rapids are in much better form this season compared to last. They currently hold the four-spot in the West with a record of 6-4-3.

It was a rare week for RSL where the club scored two goals with neither having a contribution from Chicho Arango.

With 11 goals and 7 assists, Arango has either scored or set up 18 of Real’s 22 goals so far this season.

Last week, the hero was Diego Luna. After a slow start to the year, Luna had a great game against Seattle. He assisted Andres Gomez in the first half and scored his second goal of the season after halftime.

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni acknowledged the importance of the Colorado matchup following the win on Wednesday.

“They’ve really hit a different stride this year,” Mastroeni said. “They’re a very dynamic team. I go back to the game we played here. I felt like we were in control. We let a couple of moments (hit) us mentally and we kind of lost our mojo. From that game, I think we’ve come a long way.”

RSL and Colorado will face off one more time on Saturday, July 20.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

