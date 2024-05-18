On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

A college puts the ‘cat’ into ‘education’ by giving Max an honorary ‘doctor of litter-ature’ degree

May 17, 2024, 7:20 PM

This photo provided by Vermont State University shows Max the Cat stands in front of Woodruff Hall ...

This photo provided by Vermont State University shows Max the Cat stands in front of Woodruff Hall at Vermont State University Castleton on on Oct. 12, 2023 in Castleton, Vt. Vermont State University's Castleton campus has bestowed the title of “Doctor of Litter-ature” on Max, a beloved member of its community, ahead of students' graduation on Saturday. The school is not honoring the feline for his mousing or napping but rather for friendliness. (Rob Franklin/Vermont State University via AP)

(Rob Franklin/Vermont State University via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont university has bestowed the honorary degree of “doctor of litter-ature” on Max the cat, a beloved member of its community, ahead of students’ graduation on Saturday.

Vermont State University’s Castleton campus is honoring the feline not for his mousing or napping, but for his friendliness.

“Max the Cat has been an affectionate member of the Castleton family for years,” the school said in a Facebook post.

The popular tabby lives in a house with his human family on the street that leads to the main entrance to campus.

“So he decided that he would go up on campus, and he just started hanging out with the college students, and they love him,” owner Ashley Dow said Thursday.

He’s been socializing on campus for about four years, and students get excited when they see him. They pick him up and take selfies with him, and he even likes to go on tours with prospective students that meet at a building across from the family’s house, she said.

“I don’t even know how he knows to go, but he does,” Dow said. “And then he’ll follow them on their tour.”

The students refer to Dow as Max’s mom, and graduates who return to town sometimes ask her how Max is doing.

Max won’t be participating in the graduation, though. His degree will be delivered to Dow later.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

First lady Abby Cox speaks to Bountiful Elementary school students...

Karah Brackin

Bountiful Elementary School receives kindness award

Cultivating a culture of kindness, the campaign One Kind Act a Day is celebrating Bountiful Elementary students with a special honor.

8 hours ago

Parents and guardians line up outside of Academy Park Elementary School to pick up their students d...

Brianna Chavez

Granite School District holds reunification drill in case of emergency

Academy Park Elementary School administrators, along with Granite School District Police and West Valley City Police guided parents through a reunification drill, something that would go into effect in case of emergency.

1 day ago

Two women stand shoulder to shoulder...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Family speaks out after boy with special needs left in school van

A family is speaking publicly after saying their little boy was forgotten and left alone inside a school transportation van, as they frantically tried to find him.

2 days ago

Samantha Corey passed away in January following a battle with rhabdomyosarcoma. (Photo courtesy: Co...

Andrew Adams

UPDATE: Utah teen who died of cancer will be honored at high school graduation, district announces

Samantha Corey family’s attempt to honor her at her high school’s graduation recently ran into an unintended snag.

2 days ago

FILE — The Alpine School Board is narrowing down options that could be put to voters in November...

Larry D. Curtis

Board votes to continue study of two-way split of Alpine School District

The board of education voted Tuesday to continue a study of a potential two-way split of the Alpine School District

3 days ago

A sign reminding Copper Hills High School students and staff to keep their hands clean during the c...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah school districts working to prioritize what stays when COVID relief money runs dry

Utah's school districts are working to figure out how they will continue to pay for programs propped up by COVID-19 relief funds.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

A college puts the ‘cat’ into ‘education’ by giving Max an honorary ‘doctor of litter-ature’ degree