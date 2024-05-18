On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Kouri Richins defense team asks for prosecution to be dismissed

May 17, 2024, 8:48 PM

Kouri Richins talks with her lawyers in court....

Kouri Richins, center, appears in court in Park City on June 12. Prosecutors say even if a judge believes Richins’ jail cell letter was from a book she is writing and not a script for false testimony, they had a responsibility to file it in court. (Mark Wetzel, KSL-TV)

(Mark Wetzel, KSL-TV)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY DEVIN OLDROYD, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — Kouri Richins’ defense team is asking that the prosecution be dismissed, alleging that prosecutors violated her Sixth Amendment rights.

In court documents, Richins’ defense team alleges that prosecutors listened to recorded jail phone calls between her and the defense.

The defense said it “never consented to the Prosecution listening to recorded calls.”

Therefore, Richins’ defense claims this violates her Sixth Amendment rights.

However, the prosecution pointed out that all jail phone calls are recorded. According to the prosecution’s lead counsel Brad Bloodworth, Richins’ defense has not registered for the HomeWav App, which would protect their calls.

Preliminary hearing in Kouri Richins trial delayed to mid-June

This implied the defense’s consent, according to Bloodworth.

He said the prosecution has listened to “at least a portion” of the calls since May 2023.

Richins’ defense team specifically asked that Bloodworth be removed and that the prosecution be disqualified. The defense noted that the rest of the team likely had access to the same privileged documents as Bloodworth.

“Although typically only one attorney from an office should be conflicted out of a case when issues arise, this situation is unique … With only a handful of attorneys in the office, the risk of widespread contamination is significant,” the defense said in court documents.

There is no word at this time on whether this will happen.

Samantha Herrera contributed to this story.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gil reviews body camera video from the shooting of Alex Stew...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Officers legally justified in shooting of armed military veteran suffering mental health crisis

Two Taylorsville police officers who shot a military veteran suffering a mental health crisis, were legally justified in using deadly force, the Salt Lake County Attorney's Office announced Friday.

2 hours ago

Photo of Nile Thacker, a tiny tim's toymaker killed in a crash earlier this year....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Jury finds man guilty of fatal DUI crash that killed toymaker

A man was convicted on Friday of causing a crash that killed a volunteer toymaker while driving under the influence.

5 hours ago

...

Lauren Steinbrecher and Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Cold Case Cracked: Suspect charged 28 years after West Valley mother’s murder

A huge case break was announced Thursday in a horrific crime that became a total mystery in the West Valley City community, for nearly 30 years. 

11 hours ago

Cary Hartmann being escorted by authorities in 1987....

Dave Cawley, KSL Podcasts

Suspect in Utah cold case back in prison on unrelated parole violation

A registered sex offender who spent more than 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple women in Ogden during the 1980s is back in custody, after four years on parole.

23 hours ago

John Prior speaks with Chad Daybell during a hearing in August 2020. Chad Daybell is returning to c...

Daniel Woodruff

Chad Daybell’s defense prepares to make case to jurors

Prosecutors have rested their case in the Chad Daybell murder trial. They did so Thursday morning following weeks of testimony and dozens of witnesses.

1 day ago

Landscape fabric covers the ground at a legal cannabis farm near Brewster, in north-central Washing...

Lindsay Whitehurst, Associated Press

Justice Department formally moves to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug in historic shift

The Justice Department has formally moved to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift in generations of U.S. drug policy.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Kouri Richins defense team asks for prosecution to be dismissed