On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Tony Finau Holds Top Ten Spot Through Second Round Of PGA Championship

May 17, 2024, 8:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Utah native Tony Finau played well in the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship but it wasn’t enough to not fall down the leaderboard.

Finau ended day one tied for second place but fell down to tied for eighth after shooting two under par in round two. He had the worst day-two score of anyone in the top ten.

Highlights To Double Bogeys: Day Two For Tony Finau At Valhalla

With two birdies and seven pars on the front nine, it looked like Finau was set to hold his spot or rise with nine holes to go.

It still looked that way through eleven. Finau recorded a par on hole ten and hit a great shot to set up an easy birdie on hole 11.

Disaster struck on hole 12 though.

After a drive into the left rough, Finau gave himself a chance for an up-and-down with a shot that landed just short of the green. His chip landed just 15 feet from the hole but three putts resulted in a double bogey.

Finau stepped onto the final hole at -1 through 17. A par or higher would have pushed him out of the top ten. But Finau ended on a high note.

He lofted his third shot onto the green and just five feet away from the pin for an easy tap-in birdie.

Finau is tied with Viktor Hovland and Austin Eckroat at -8 through two rounds.

Xander Schauffelle leads the field at -12.

2024 PGA Championship: Round Two Leaderboard

1. Xander Schauffele (-12)

2. Collin Morikawa (-11)

3. Sahith Theegla (-10)

T4. Bryson DeChambeau (-9)

T4. Mark Hubbard (-9)

T4. Scottie Scheffler (-9)

T4. Thomas Detry (-9)

T8. Tony Finau (-8)

T8. Viktor Hovland (-8)

T8. Austin Eckroat (-8)

T11. Brooks Koepka (-7)

T11. Robert MacIntyre (-7)

T11. Hideki Matsuyama (-7)

T11. Matt Wallace (-7)

T11. Harris English (-7)

T16. Lee Hodges (-6)

T16. Keegan Bradley (-6)

T16. Justin Thomas (-6)

T16. Lucas Herbert (-6)

T16. Aaron Rai (-6)

T16. Dean Burmester (-6)

T22. Rory McIlroy (-5)

T22. Justin Rose (-5)

T22. Doug Ghim (-5)

T22. Alejandro Tosti (-5)

T22. Tom Kim (-5)

T22. Alex Noren (-5)

T22. Taylor Moore (-5)

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Fights Hard, Fall Short Against North Carolina Courage

The Utah Royals FC weathered the storm for the majority of the match against the North Carolina Courage but ultimately fell short.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Hosts Rival Colorado Rapids In Important Midseason Matchup

Real Salt Lake will look for three points as the Colorado Rapids come into America First Field for an important matchup on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: Tennessee F Dalton Knecht

Tennessee forward Dalton Knecht is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own a top-ten pick.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes Player Highlights: Utah’s Other Veterans In 2023-24 Season

Although Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton stole the show for Utah, some other Jazz veterans played key roles in the 2023-24 season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Softball Comes Up Short In First NCAA Game Against South Carolina

Utah softball didn't get the result they were hoping for in their first game NCAA Regional game, falling to South Carolina 2-1.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Former Cottonwood Colt Set To Make MLB Debut With Chicago Cubs

Former Cottonwood Colt pitcher Porter Hodge could make his MLB debut this week after being called up by the Chicago Cubs on Friday, May 17.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Tony Finau Holds Top Ten Spot Through Second Round Of PGA Championship