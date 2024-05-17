Tony Finau Holds Top Ten Spot Through Second Round Of PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Utah native Tony Finau played well in the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship but it wasn’t enough to not fall down the leaderboard.

Finau ended day one tied for second place but fell down to tied for eighth after shooting two under par in round two. He had the worst day-two score of anyone in the top ten.

Highlights To Double Bogeys: Day Two For Tony Finau At Valhalla

With two birdies and seven pars on the front nine, it looked like Finau was set to hold his spot or rise with nine holes to go.

It still looked that way through eleven. Finau recorded a par on hole ten and hit a great shot to set up an easy birdie on hole 11.

RIGHT DOWN THE LINE! 😮‍💨 Tony Finau birdies on the 11th hole.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/lCsMZlxoT0 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2024

Disaster struck on hole 12 though.

After a drive into the left rough, Finau gave himself a chance for an up-and-down with a shot that landed just short of the green. His chip landed just 15 feet from the hole but three putts resulted in a double bogey.

Finau stepped onto the final hole at -1 through 17. A par or higher would have pushed him out of the top ten. But Finau ended on a high note.

He lofted his third shot onto the green and just five feet away from the pin for an easy tap-in birdie.

THAT’S INSANE! Tony Finau finishes the day with a shot like this 🙌#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/bYTAPhvlVJ — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 18, 2024

Finau is tied with Viktor Hovland and Austin Eckroat at -8 through two rounds.

Xander Schauffelle leads the field at -12.

2024 PGA Championship: Round Two Leaderboard

1. Xander Schauffele (-12)

2. Collin Morikawa (-11)

3. Sahith Theegla (-10)

T4. Bryson DeChambeau (-9)

T4. Mark Hubbard (-9)

T4. Scottie Scheffler (-9)

T4. Thomas Detry (-9)

T8. Tony Finau (-8)

T8. Viktor Hovland (-8)

T8. Austin Eckroat (-8)

T11. Brooks Koepka (-7)

T11. Robert MacIntyre (-7)

T11. Hideki Matsuyama (-7)

T11. Matt Wallace (-7)

T11. Harris English (-7)

T16. Lee Hodges (-6)

T16. Keegan Bradley (-6)

T16. Justin Thomas (-6)

T16. Lucas Herbert (-6)

T16. Aaron Rai (-6)

T16. Dean Burmester (-6)

T22. Rory McIlroy (-5)

T22. Justin Rose (-5)

T22. Doug Ghim (-5)

T22. Alejandro Tosti (-5)

T22. Tom Kim (-5)

T22. Alex Noren (-5)

T22. Taylor Moore (-5)

