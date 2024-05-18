On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
LOCAL NEWS

SLCPD investigating two shootings near Glendale neighborhoods

May 18, 2024, 11:19 AM

A Salt Lake City Police squad car parked near West Indiana and Navajo Street following a domestic v...

A Salt Lake City Police squad car parked near West Indiana and Navajo Street following a domestic violence-related shooting (Courtesy: SLCP – May 18, 2024).

(Courtesy: SLCP – May 18, 2024)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating two unrelated shootings that took place early Saturday morning near Glendale and Poplar Grove neighborhoods.

According to a SLCPD press release, the first investigation began when officials received calls about people hearing gunfire at approximately 3:15 a.m. near 1750 W. 1700 South.

Officials conducted a preliminary investigation. The press release reports that a fight broke out, and multiple shots were fired.

The press release states that after the shooting, “several people involved left the area on foot and likely in cars.”

Officials report they locked down the area and identified several witnesses inside an apartment and a nearby parking lot. SLCPD states they detained the witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

Police: Multiple people detained after a shooting in West Valley City

SLCPD reports that Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit responded to the scene and will lead the investigation.

While officials were investigating this shooting, SLCPD received calls about people hearing gunfire near West Indiana Ave. and Navajo St.

When officers arrived, they learned a fight broke out between acquaintances that led to a shooting, according to the document.

SLCPD states that a 17-year-old male had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his extremity, but no other injuries occurred.

The press release states that officers are investigating the shooting as a domestic violence-related incident, but no arrests have been made.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.
The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).
Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website.
YWCA Women in Jeopardy program: 801-537-8600
Utah’s statewide child abuse and neglect hotline: 1-855-323-DCFS (3237)
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

