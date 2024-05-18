Man killed by falling crane at Park City job site
May 18, 2024, 2:41 PM
(Summit County)
PARK CITY — Police say a construction worker was killed in an accident at a work site in the Promontory area of Park City Saturday morning.
Around 8:15 am, a man was driving a small crane at a job site, when the vehicle rolled over an embankment and into a ditch, crushing him.
Nearby workers were able to call 911, but the man was dead when emergency services arrived at the scene, a Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
Summit County police are still investigating the incident. They did not say whether it was a residential or commercial construction site.
This story will be updated.