Man killed by falling crane at Park City job site

May 18, 2024, 2:41 PM

Police say a construction worker was killed in an accident at a work site in the Promontory area of...

Police say a construction worker was killed in an accident at a work site in the Promontory area of Park City Saturday morning.

(Summit County)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


PARK CITY — Police say a construction worker was killed in an accident at a work site in the Promontory area of Park City Saturday morning.

Around 8:15 am, a man was driving a small crane at a job site, when the vehicle rolled over an embankment and into a ditch, crushing him.

Nearby workers were able to call 911, but the man was dead when emergency services arrived at the scene, a Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Summit County police are still investigating the incident. They did not say whether it was a residential or commercial construction site.

This story will be updated.

