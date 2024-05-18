On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Consummate Winner A’ja Wilson Prepares To Lead USA Women’s Basketball In Paris

May 18, 2024, 4:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY— Winning has become synonymous with Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson. Championships and personal accolades have followed the basketball star since high school. The 2018 Naismith College Player of the Year and two-time WNBA MVP is no stranger to the spotlight.

With an NCAA Championship (2017), two WNBA titles (2022 & 2023), two World Cup Gold Medals (2018, 2022), and one Olympic Gold already decorating her trophy room, Wilson expects to add a second Olympic Gold when the USA women’s basketball team takes on all contenders at the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer.

Before heading to Paris, the accomplished athlete published a book titled “Dear Black Girls” to empower young women.

RELATED: Christian Coleman Likes To Slow Down, Enjoy Path To Olympics

“It’s throughout the whole course of my life,” the Columbia, South Carolina native said. “It starts off as a young version and kinda goes into A’ja now, as a professional athlete and the rollercoaster of life.

RELATED: Olympic Debut ‘Sinking In’ For World Champ Sha’Carri Richardson

Wilson describes it as a book about her journey, hoping its message can empower young women who look like her.

“Sharing that story with young black girls in particular that look like me. They can see an insight to my world. But also, they can be successful if they just stay true to themselves.”

Dear Black Girls was released on February 6, 2024.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics are scheduled to open Friday, July 29 with closing ceremonies taking place on Sunday, August 11. The U.S. women’s basketball team begin play in Group C with Germany, Japan, and Belgium.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Holds Top Ten Spot Through Second Round Of PGA Championship

Utah native Tony Finau played well in the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship but it wasn't enough to not fall down the leaderboard.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Fights Hard, Fall Short Against North Carolina Courage

The Utah Royals FC weathered the storm for the majority of the match against the North Carolina Courage but ultimately fell short.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Hosts Rival Colorado Rapids In Important Midseason Matchup

Real Salt Lake will look for three points as the Colorado Rapids come into America First Field for an important matchup on Saturday.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: Tennessee F Dalton Knecht

Tennessee forward Dalton Knecht is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own a top-ten pick.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes Player Highlights: Utah’s Other Veterans In 2023-24 Season

Although Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton stole the show for Utah, some other Jazz veterans played key roles in the 2023-24 season.

24 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Softball Comes Up Short In First NCAA Game Against South Carolina

Utah softball didn't get the result they were hoping for in their first game NCAA Regional game, falling to South Carolina 2-1.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Consummate Winner A’ja Wilson Prepares To Lead USA Women’s Basketball In Paris