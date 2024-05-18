Consummate Winner A’ja Wilson Prepares To Lead USA Women’s Basketball In Paris

SALT LAKE CITY— Winning has become synonymous with Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson. Championships and personal accolades have followed the basketball star since high school. The 2018 Naismith College Player of the Year and two-time WNBA MVP is no stranger to the spotlight.

With an NCAA Championship (2017), two WNBA titles (2022 & 2023), two World Cup Gold Medals (2018, 2022), and one Olympic Gold already decorating her trophy room, Wilson expects to add a second Olympic Gold when the USA women’s basketball team takes on all contenders at the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer.

Before heading to Paris, the accomplished athlete published a book titled “Dear Black Girls” to empower young women.

“It’s throughout the whole course of my life,” the Columbia, South Carolina native said. “It starts off as a young version and kinda goes into A’ja now, as a professional athlete and the rollercoaster of life.

Wilson describes it as a book about her journey, hoping its message can empower young women who look like her.

Can you guess the moment @USABasketball‘s @_ajawilson22 wanted to become an Olympian? Now that she’s here, she’s looking to make her mark at the #TokyoOlympics as the #USABWNT goes for 7 straight gold medals. pic.twitter.com/hNe5nNWtGo — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 16, 2021

“Sharing that story with young black girls in particular that look like me. They can see an insight to my world. But also, they can be successful if they just stay true to themselves.”

Dear Black Girls was released on February 6, 2024.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are scheduled to open Friday, July 29 with closing ceremonies taking place on Sunday, August 11. The U.S. women’s basketball team begin play in Group C with Germany, Japan, and Belgium.

