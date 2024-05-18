On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Two teenage girls in critical condition after being hit by a car in Spanish Fork

May 18, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 9:24 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES AND BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK Spanish Fork police said two teenage girls were struck by a vehicle Saturday and were transported by helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The accident occurred in the area of 2300 E. Canyon Road around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the two girls “darted out” in front of traffic and were struck by a Kia Soul SUV. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Canyon Road. Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department said the two girls were attempting to cross from south to north.

“Both girls sustained very serious, critical injuries,” Slaymaker said.

They were originally taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Later, they were flown to Primary Children’s Hospital. Police told KSL the victims were ages 12 and 13. 

Slaymaker said there is usually a lot of traffic in the area where the girls were struck.

“It is a very busy area, highly traveled roadway,” he said. “It’s a uncontrolled intersection, and it’s also an unmarked crosswalk on that particular where they were crossing at.”

Two young girls were critically injured after being struck by a car on Satuday in Spanish Fork. (Spanish Fork Police Department)

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. Slaymaker said the driver was not injured and is cooperating with police.

Slaymaker said we all have to do our part to help keep others safe.

“It’s a two-way road and what I mean by that is pedestrians have an obligation to make sure it’s safe to cross before they cross,” he said. “But also as drivers, we have to yield to pedestrians. So we both drivers and pedestrians have to do their part.”

The area was closed to traffic for a time Saturday, but it has since reopened.

 

