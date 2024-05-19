On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Kouri Richins’ attorneys ask to withdraw from representing her in murder case

May 18, 2024, 6:37 PM

Richins and her legal team in the courtroom....

Richins and her legal team in the courtroom. Attorneys for Kouri Richins requested to withdraw as her defense counsel and asked a judge to appoint new defense attorneys on Friday.(KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — Attorneys for Kouri Richins requested to withdraw as her defense counsel and asked a judge to appoint new defense attorneys on Friday.

The request, made in a court filing in the 3rd Judicial District Court, came the same day defense attorneys asked to disqualify a team of prosecutors who have accused the Kamas woman of fatally poisoning her husband and then writing a children’s book about loss.

Ray Quinney and Nebeker P.C., the law firm representing Richins, said in Friday’s court filing it “is hereby providing notice that it has a professional duty to withdraw from its current representation of the defendant.”

“The ethical mandate for withdrawal results from an irreconcilable and nonwaivable situation,” the filing states. “It first emerged from the civil cases in which the firm has been representing Ms. Richins, but is imputed to the firm as a whole and thus requires the firm to withdraw from its representation of the Defendant in this criminal proceeding.”

A ‘matter emerged’

The attorneys said the “matter emerged after the hearing held on Wednesday,” which was delayed when Skye Lazaro, one of Richins’ attorneys, announced the defense would object to all 18 exhibits brought by prosecutors. Deputy Summit County attorney Bradley Bloodworth said prosecutors had no advance warning of the motion and was not prepared to argue about the admissibility of the evidence.

In their motion to disqualify prosecutors, Richins’ counsel alleged the Bloodworth had improperly used communications between Richins and her defense — which they say should be considered private under client-attorney privilege — while preparing their case. The motion asks that all prosecutors be dismissed but “specifically” Bloodworth.

Richins is charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder, first-degree felonies; two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of insurance fraud and two counts of mortgage fraud, second-degree felonies; and three counts of forgery, a third-degree felony.

Prosecutors allege she poisoned her husband Eric Richins, 39, who was found with five times the lethal dosage of fentanyl in his system when he died, according to a toxicology report.

Richins wrote a book about helping children cope with grief after her husband’s death, and was arrested May 8, 2023.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 9: Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) holds his notes as he speaks during a news confere...

Rio Yamat, Associated Press

An Arizona judge helped revive an 1864 abortion law. His lawmaker wife joined Democrats to repeal it

Lawmaker Shawnna Bolick, wife of Republican Arizona judge, joined Democrats to repeal an 1864 abortion law.

8 hours ago

Kouri Richins talks with her lawyers in court....

Devin Oldroyd, KSL NewsRadio

Kouri Richins defense team asks for prosecution to be dismissed

Kouri Richins’ defense team is asking that the prosecution be dismissed, alleging that prosecutors violated her Sixth Amendment rights.

1 day ago

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gil reviews body camera video from the shooting of Alex Stew...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Officers legally justified in shooting of armed military veteran suffering mental health crisis

Two Taylorsville police officers who shot a military veteran suffering a mental health crisis, were legally justified in using deadly force, the Salt Lake County Attorney's Office announced Friday.

1 day ago

Photo of Nile Thacker, a tiny tim's toymaker killed in a crash earlier this year....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Jury finds man guilty of fatal DUI crash that killed toymaker

A man was convicted on Friday of causing a crash that killed a volunteer toymaker while driving under the influence.

1 day ago

...

Lauren Steinbrecher and Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Cold Case Cracked: Suspect charged 28 years after West Valley mother’s murder

A huge case break was announced Thursday in a horrific crime that became a total mystery in the West Valley City community, for nearly 30 years. 

1 day ago

Cary Hartmann being escorted by authorities in 1987....

Dave Cawley, KSL Podcasts

Suspect in Utah cold case back in prison on unrelated parole violation

A registered sex offender who spent more than 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple women in Ogden during the 1980s is back in custody, after four years on parole.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Kouri Richins’ attorneys ask to withdraw from representing her in murder case