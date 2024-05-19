Salt Lake City police arrest suspect in domestic violence situation

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police said a 51-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday for allegedly holding a woman against her will.

According to a new release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, police received a call about a woman involved in an alleged domestic abuse situation in the area of 1500 E. Laird Avenue. The call came in around 9:38 a.m.

During the police investigation, law enforcement personnel determined the woman may be in immediate danger.

Police also discovered that the suspect, who has been identified as Daymian Martiez Hughes, took the woman’s phone and car keys and prevented her from leaving.

Once officers arrived on scene, the area was locked down. Officers began negotiations with Hughes. However, he refused to come out and wouldn’t allow the woman to leave.

After several attempts, police finally got Hughes to let the woman go. He then exited the house and was safely arrested.

In an interview with police, the woman said she feared for her safety.

Hughes was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of kidnapping, damaging or interfering with a communications device, and interfering with a peace officer.

