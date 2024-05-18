On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Utah Softball Beats Morgan State, Second Elimination Game Rescheduled Due To Weather

May 18, 2024, 7:06 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah softball is alive and well in the Durham Regional after beating Morgan State, 1-0, but have to wait to play their second elimination game due to weather.

The Utes are now tasked with taking on South Carolina one more time– something that was supposed to happen tonight but has been delayed by an onslaught of rain.

Instead, Utah and the Gamecocks will face each other on Sunday, May 19 at a time yet to be determined.

Utah’s NCAA Tournament History

Utah’s invitation to the Durham regional marks the 18th time in program history the Utes have made an appearance at the NCAA Tournament. It’s also the sixth time in program history the Utes have made back-to-back appearances in the Big Dance.

Last season, Utah had a magical run in the NCAA Tournament that started with hosting the regional round before moving on to the Collegiate World Series in Oklahoma City. It was the first time Utah made the World Series since head coach Amy Hogue had been a player back in 1994.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

