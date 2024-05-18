Utah Softball Beats Morgan State, Second Elimination Game Rescheduled Due To Weather

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah softball is alive and well in the Durham Regional after beating Morgan State, 1-0, but have to wait to play their second elimination game due to weather.

The Utes are now tasked with taking on South Carolina one more time– something that was supposed to happen tonight but has been delayed by an onslaught of rain.

Instead, Utah and the Gamecocks will face each other on Sunday, May 19 at a time yet to be determined.

𝙎𝙪𝙧𝙫𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙖𝙙𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙙! The Utes shutout Morgan State and will move on to play South Carolina in another elimination game!#GoUtes /// #SOTL pic.twitter.com/0tVkr3YEF5 — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 18, 2024

Utah’s elimination game against South Carolina will not be played tonight. We will post tomorrow’s start time as soon as it becomes available.#GoUtes /// #SOTL — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 19, 2024

Utah’s NCAA Tournament History

Utah’s invitation to the Durham regional marks the 18th time in program history the Utes have made an appearance at the NCAA Tournament. It’s also the sixth time in program history the Utes have made back-to-back appearances in the Big Dance.

Last season, Utah had a magical run in the NCAA Tournament that started with hosting the regional round before moving on to the Collegiate World Series in Oklahoma City. It was the first time Utah made the World Series since head coach Amy Hogue had been a player back in 1994.

