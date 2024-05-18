Late Try Gives Utah Warriors Single Point In Loss To NOLA Gold

SALT LAKE CITY – NOLA Gold put together an impressive defensive performance to hold off the comeback-minded Utah Warriors 21-14 in Major League Rugby action.

The Warriors (4-7-0, 26 points) took on NOLA Gold (6-4-0, 30 points) on Saturday, May 18.

80′

Lopeti Aisea breaks through for a try!

Conversion is good.

Nic Souchon and Lopeti Aisea scored tries for Utah.

First Half

NOLA took the opening possession and needed less than three minutes to score the match’s first try. The Gold led by seven after the conversion.

Utah missed two penalty tries in the first ten minutes.

Despite controlling possession in the first 30 minutes, the Warriors came up empty on run after run as the Gold defense held firm.

Utah was held up at the goal line in the 37th minute to remain scoreless.

HALFTIME

One half down. One half left.

A long run allowed NOLA to add a try in the final moments of the first half. The Gold took a 14-0 lead into the locker room.

Second Half

The deficit grew to 21-0 when NOLA powered a try over the line after a lineout in the 51st minute.

Utah found the try zone 64 minutes into the match when Nic Souchon crossed the goal line. Joel Hodgson’s conversion made it 21-7 with less than 15 minutes to play.

64′

Nic Souchon with the try off the maul! Joel’s conversion is good.

Utah added a try just before the final horn. The last-second score allowed the Warriors to pick up a lone table point. The Gold held on for a 21-14 win.

