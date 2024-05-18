On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Late Try Gives Utah Warriors Single Point In Loss To NOLA Gold

May 18, 2024, 8:05 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – NOLA Gold put together an impressive defensive performance to hold off the comeback-minded Utah Warriors 21-14 in Major League Rugby action.

The Warriors (4-7-0, 26 points) took on NOLA Gold (6-4-0, 30 points) on Saturday, May 18.

RELATED: Warriors Late Comeback Falls Short Against Miami Sharks

Nic Souchon and Lopeti Aisea scored tries for Utah.

First Half

NOLA took the opening possession and needed less than three minutes to score the match’s first try. The Gold led by seven after the conversion.

Utah missed two penalty tries in the first ten minutes.

RELATED: Utah Warriors Drop Tight Contest At Home Against Houston

Despite controlling possession in the first 30 minutes, the Warriors came up empty on run after run as the Gold defense held firm.

Utah was held up at the goal line in the 37th minute to remain scoreless.

A long run allowed NOLA to add a try in the final moments of the first half. The Gold took a 14-0 lead into the locker room.

Second Half

The deficit grew to 21-0 when NOLA powered a try over the line after a lineout in the 51st minute.

Utah found the try zone 64 minutes into the match when Nic Souchon crossed the goal line. Joel Hodgson’s conversion made it 21-7 with less than 15 minutes to play.

Utah added a try just before the final horn. The last-second score allowed the Warriors to pick up a lone table point. The Gold held on for a 21-14 win.

Follow Utah Warriors With KSL Sports

The Warriors return to Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday, June 1, to host the San Diego Legion. The match begins at 8 p.m. MT and can be streamed at KSLSports.com.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Warriors here.

