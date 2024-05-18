Andres Gomez Finds First-Half Equalizer Against Colorado Rapids

SALT LAKE CITY – Andres Gomez scored one of the better goals of the season so far for Real Salt Lake to even the score with the Colorado Rapids.

After going down 2-0 in the first 20 minutes, Gomez and Chicho Arango both found the back of the net before halftime.

Power, accuracy and an equalizer all-in-one from Gomez! 😮 RivalryWeek by @continentaltire pic.twitter.com/IFievIUUDj — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 19, 2024

RSL set up for a corner kick in the 40th minute with an equalizer on their mind.

Diego Luna sent a beautiful cross into the center of the box. Despite being in heavy traffic, Gomez whipped his left leg around to meet the ball and send it into the center of the goal.

Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen was in position for a save but the shot had too much heat and was too well-placed to do much with.

Gomez is now up to five goals on the season. He has scored in back-to-back games and has four goals in his last six matches.

RSL Hosts Rival Colorado In Important Midseason Matchup

Real Salt Lake will look to add three points to its season total as the Colorado Rapids come into America First Field for an important matchup on Saturday.

RSL and Colorado last faced off in March. The 2-1 loss was Real Salt Lake’s last loss in MLS play.

Real comes off of a big 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders that propelled them back into the top rank in the Western Conference.

RSL now sits four points ahead of Minnesota in second.

The Rapids are in much better form this season compared to last. They currently hold the four-spot in the West with a record of 6-4-3.

It was a rare week for RSL where the club scored two goals with neither having a contribution from Chicho Arango.

With 11 goals and 7 assists, Arango has either scored or set up 18 of Real’s 22 goals so far this season.

Last week, the hero was Diego Luna. After a slow start to the year, Luna had a great game against Seattle. He assisted Andres Gomez in the first half and scored his second goal of the season after halftime.

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni acknowledged the importance of the Colorado matchup following the win on Wednesday.

“They’ve really hit a different stride this year,” Mastroeni said. “They’re a very dynamic team. I go back to the game we played here. I felt like we were in control. We let a couple of moments (hit) us mentally and we kind of lost our mojo. From that game, I think we’ve come a long way.”

RSL and Colorado will face off one more time on Saturday, July 20.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals.

