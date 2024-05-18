Tony Finau Holds Ground In Third Round At PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Utah native Tony Finau held on to his top ten spot with a respectable performance in the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship.

Finau posted the same score on days two and three, shooting two under par at a 69.

Tony Finau Hangs In Top Ten On Day Three At Valhalla

Finau got off to a rough start on day three with a bogey on the first hole but he didnt let it phase him.

He went on to birdie on holes two and nine but another bogey on hole seven resulted in him finishing even on the front nine.

Going into the back nine, Finau needed to make up some serious ground in order to compete for his first major win.

After three straight birdies on holes 10, 11, and 12, it appeared like he might be on his way to do just that.

Tony Finau birdies for the FIFTH time! 💥#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/fB8zvs80sK — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 18, 2024

Unfortunately, his hot hand cooled off on hole 13. He posted a bogey and went on to bogey on hole 15 as well.

Just like in the second round, Finau ended with a high note on the 18th hole but it wasn’t enough to make up for his four bogeys.

Finau goes into the final day tied for 10th with five other golfers. He sits five strokes behind Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa who occupy the top spot.

Goodnight from Valhalla — See you tomorrow for the Final Round! 🏆#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/PgXTz7nuPo — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 19, 2024

2024 PGA Championship: Round Three Leaderboard

T1. Xander Schauffele (-15)

T1. Collin Morikawa (-15)

3. Sahith Theegala (-14)

T4. Shane Lowry (-13)

T4. Bryson DeChambeau (-13)

T4. Viktor Hovland (-13)

T7. Justin Rose (-12)

T7. Robert MacIntyre (-12)

9. Dean Burmester (-11)

T10. Lee Hodges (-10)

T10. Justin Thomas (-10)

T10. Tony Finau (-10)

T10. Harris English (-10)

T10. Austin Eckroat (-10)

T10. Thomas Detry (-10)

T16. Lucas Herbert (-9)

T16. Keegan Bradley (-9)

T16. Taylor Moore (-9)

T19. Jordan Spieth (-8)

T19. Russell Henley (-8)

T19. Rory McIlroy (-8)

T19. Tom Kim (-8)

T19. Hideki Matsuyama (-8)

T24. Ryo Hisatsune (-7)

T24. Aaron Rai (-7)

T24. Matt Wallace (-7)

T24. Scottie Scheffler (-7)

T24. Mark Hubbard (-7)

