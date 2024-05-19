One killed in Utah County I-15 crash after hitting attenuator

AMERICAN FORK — One man was killed early Sunday after he crashed head-on into an attenuator on Interstate 15, authorities said.

The Department of Public Safety said just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Utah County troopers responded to the crash near milepost 278, on the Pioneer Crossing off-ramp.

Authorities said the man was driving a white Ram 1500. For “an unknown” reason, he drifted to the right from the left lanes, hitting the crash attenuator.

The truck caught fire after impacting and was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived. The driver was removed from the vehicle after the flames were contained.

He was taken to the hospital by helicopter in serious life-threatening condition. Authorities said hospital staff contacted investigators and said the driver’s injuries “were not survivable.”

All northbound traffic was shut down and diverted for two hours after the crash, authorities said.

DPS did not disclose the driver’s name as of Sunday morning.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.