SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were injured after a shooting in a Glendale neighborhood early Sunday, according to police. Authorities said they’re welcoming information from the public to aid the investigation.

Salt Lake police said the shooting was found by investigators to be gang-related.

Just after 1 a.m., a 911 call reported the shooting at 1210 West Illinois Ave., police said. Officers arrived to find a man, 40, and a woman, 38, who had both been shot.

Police said the two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s gang unit responded to the scene and confirmed the shooting was gang-related. They believe the shooting occurred shortly after a house party ended.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown, and the suspect left the scene in a car. No arrests had been made as of later Sunday morning.

Police asked anyone with information on the case, including photos or videos, to call 801-799-3000, or submit an anonymous tip and reference number 24-107860.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated when more information becomes available.