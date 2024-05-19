Six killed, ten injured in Idaho Falls crash involving passenger van

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Six people riding in a passenger van were killed after a collision with a pickup truck in Bonneville County early Saturday. Ten others were injured, including the driver of the pickup, Idaho police said.

At approximately 5:3o a.m., a Ram pickup truck was traveling east on U.S. Highway 20 near the Lindsay Boulevard exit. The truck veered left and collided with a Chevrolet passenger van which was traveling in the opposite direction.

Idaho police said the driver of the van and five other passengers inside it died at the scene. Nine other passengers were taken to the hospital in ambulances, along with the driver of the pickup truck. The extent of their injuries was not specified by police as of Sunday.

Authorities said both lanes of traffic were blocked off for five and a half hours. The westbound lane was blocked for an additional hour so crews could investigate.

Idaho police said they are still investigating the cause.