Man critically injured in Salt Lake City stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old man was critically injured in a stabbing in Salt Lake City’s Avenues neighborhood early Sunday.

About 1:30 a.m., Salt Lake City police say they responded to a report of a person with a stab wound near 1st Avenue and C Street. Arriving officers found the man with a stab wound. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The stabbing is under investigation, but police said it appears to have happened during a fight and attempted burglary in the area. They didn’t say whether the person stabbed was a victim or perpetrator, but detectives say it appears the incident was “isolated” and the two parties likely knew each other.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have seen the indecent or might have photos or video is asked to call police at 801-799-3000 or use the department’s City Protect App. Police say tips can be submitted anonymously.