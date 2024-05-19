South Salt Lake Police Department locate missing, endangered teen
May 19, 2024, 2:36 PM | Updated: May 20, 2024, 8:12 am
(Scott G Winterton/ Deseret News)
UPDATE: South Salt Lake police say the teen was found in good health Sunday night.
Original story continues below.
SOUTH SALT LAKE — The South Salt Lake Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl Sunday.
According to the SSLPD, the teen was last seen on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. She was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweater, black shoes and a black backpack.
She is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair. She also has a nose ring and a tattoo of a dollar sign on her right hand.
Police said she may be with her 18-year-old sister in West Jordan.
If located, police ask that the public contact them regarding case LK2024-15943.