South Salt Lake Police Department locate missing, endangered teen

UPDATE: South Salt Lake police say the teen was found in good health Sunday night.

Original story continues below.

SOUTH SALT LAKE — The South Salt Lake Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl Sunday.

According to the SSLPD, the teen was last seen on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. She was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweater, black shoes and a black backpack.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair. She also has a nose ring and a tattoo of a dollar sign on her right hand.

Police said she may be with her 18-year-old sister in West Jordan.

If located, police ask that the public contact them regarding case LK2024-15943.