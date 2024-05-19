On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
South Salt Lake Police Department locate missing, endangered teen

May 19, 2024, 2:36 PM | Updated: May 20, 2024, 8:12 am

The South Salt Lake Police Department is pictured on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

The South Salt Lake Police Department is pictured on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. The South Salt Lake Police Department is looking for missing and endangered Aliah Samora. Police say she may be in West Jordan. (Scott G Winterton/ Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton/ Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY DEVIN OLDROYD, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

UPDATE: South Salt Lake police say the teen was found in good health Sunday night.

Original story continues below.

SOUTH SALT LAKE — The South Salt Lake Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl Sunday.

According to the SSLPD, the teen was last seen on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. She was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweater, black shoes and a black backpack.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair. She also has a nose ring and a tattoo of a dollar sign on her right hand.

Police said she may be with her 18-year-old sister in West Jordan.

If located, police ask that the public contact them regarding case LK2024-15943.

South Salt Lake Police Department locate missing, endangered teen