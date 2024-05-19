On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
LOCAL NEWS

South Salt Lake Police Department searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old

May 19, 2024, 2:36 PM

The South Salt Lake Police Department is pictured on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. The South Salt Lake Po...

The South Salt Lake Police Department is pictured on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. The South Salt Lake Police Department is looking for missing and endangered Aliah Samora. Police say she may be in West Jordan. (Scott G Winterton/ Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton/ Deseret News)

BY DEVIN OLDROYD, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — The South Salt Lake Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl Sunday.

According to the SSLPD, Aliah Samora was last seen on May 19 at 3:30 a.m. She was wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweater, black shoes and a black backpack.

Samora is five feet tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has brown eyes and long black hair. She also has a nose ring and a tattoo of a dollar sign on her right hand.

(Photo provided by the South Salt Lake Police Department)

Police say she may be with her 18-year-old sister Unique Samora in West Jordan.

If located, police ask that the public contact them regarding case LK2024-15943.

This story is developing and will be updated as further information is made available.

