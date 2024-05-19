South Salt Lake Police Department searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old

SALT LAKE CITY — The South Salt Lake Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl Sunday.

According to the SSLPD, Aliah Samora was last seen on May 19 at 3:30 a.m. She was wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweater, black shoes and a black backpack.

Samora is five feet tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has brown eyes and long black hair. She also has a nose ring and a tattoo of a dollar sign on her right hand.

Police say she may be with her 18-year-old sister Unique Samora in West Jordan.

If located, police ask that the public contact them regarding case LK2024-15943.

This story is developing and will be updated as further information is made available.