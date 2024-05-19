On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

1 in 7 Gen Z credit card users are ‘maxed out’

May 19, 2024, 4:22 PM

Roughly one in seven (15.3%) Gen Z credit card borrowers have maxed out their credit cards. (Westen...

Roughly one in seven (15.3%) Gen Z credit card borrowers have maxed out their credit cards. (Westend61/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Westend61/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MATT EGAN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Ariel Barnes plunged into a credit card debt spiral in college, and a decade later she’s yet to escape.

Barnes has maxed out seven credit cards and is struggling to make minimum payments on $30,000 of credit card debt.

“The interest is so high that it’s hard to get out of it,” Barnes, who is 28 years old and lives in Jackson, Mississippi, told CNN in a phone interview on Thursday.

Barnes is hardly alone.

Roughly one in seven (15.3%) Gen Z credit card borrowers have maxed out their credit cards, according to new research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. (The NY Fed defined Gen Z as borrowers born between 1995 and 2011, though others mark the cut off as 1996 or 1997).

By comparison, just 4.8% of Baby Boomer borrowers and 9.6% of Gen Xers have maxed out their credit cards, which can be a sign of a severely tight cash-flow problem.

The findings underscore starkly different conditions masked by national economic statistics.

Barnes blames bad financial decisions when she was in college for her current situation, which has forced her to live at home and delay major life events.

“I want children. The clock is ticking. But I can’t afford to have any children,” she said. “I’ve had to go to therapy because it is a lot mentally.”

More and more Americans of all ages are falling behind on their bills — especially credit card bills. The NY Fed found that for all debt outside of student loans, delinquency rates have been steadily rising since tumbling to historic lows during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit card delinquencies have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and continue to rise. Severe credit card delinquencies, those 90 days overdue, have now climbed to 10.7% — the highest since 2012.

The findings show how pockets of financial stress continue to emerge in the US economy following three years of high inflation.

“It is worrisome that so many Gen Zers are falling behind,” said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com. ”We’re seeing more people financing daily essentials such as groceries and gas, and this can be a tough cycle to break.”

‘Cause for concern’

Even as stocks on Wall Street hit historic highs and unemployment remains unusually low, millions of Americans are struggling with the cost of living.

“The rise in severe delinquencies — those over 90 days overdue — is a cause for concern,” said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY.

The NY Fed found there is a direct link between maxing out credit cards and falling behind on payments.

Very few Americans who have used 20% or less of their credit card limit have fallen behind on their bills, according to the research.

However, the transition rate into delinquency for those who have used more than 60% of their credit card limit has now surpassed pre-Covid levels and continues to rise, the NY Fed said.

A third of maxed-out borrowers are delinquent

The researchers said this trend is “especially remarkable” for those who have maxed out their cards, defined as using 90% to 100% of their limit.

A third of maxed-out borrowers have gone delinquent in the last year, compared with less than a quarter before the pandemic, the NY Fed said.

“While most commentators discuss a soft landing for the economy or the consumer,” Daco said, “the latest evidence on credit conditions points to multiple economies, multiple consumers, affected to different degrees by the higher cost and higher interest rate environment.”

Maxing out credit cards can hurt borrowers’ credit scores. Under FICO Score’s calculation, the ratio of balance-to-credit limit is the second most important category for determining credit scores.

“FICO will be closely monitoring this trend in the coming quarters to better understand whether this is simply a reversion to pre-pandemic consumer behaviors,” Tommy Lee, senior director at FICO, told CNN in an email.

The NY Fed explained that part of the reason Gen Z borrowers are maxed out is because they have much lower credit limits. Many younger Americans haven’t had the time to build credit histories and credit scores that would let them borrow more.

For instance, the median Gen Z borrower’s credit limit is just $4,500, compared with $16,300 for Millennials and $21,800 for Gen X, the NY Fed said.

The NY Fed declined to share historical data on maxed out credit cards by generation.

During a call with reporters, NY Fed researchers explained that it’s a “typical age pattern” where younger borrowers have used up more of their credit card limit.

Lee, the FICO executive, said history shows that as consumers age and their credit experience increases, so do their credit limits.

Americans in low-income areas are more likely to be maxed out

Of course, it’s not just younger users maxing out their credit cards.

The NY Fed found that borrowers who live in low-income areas are also more likely to be maxed out.

About 12% of borrowers living in neighborhoods with the bottom 25% of incomes have maxed out their cards, the report found. That’s more than twice the 5.5% of borrowers living in the highest income neighborhoods who are maxed out.

There’s never a good time to carry a credit card balance, but right now is arguably the worst time. The average credit card interest rate stands at 20.66%, according to Bankrate. That’s just shy of the record high of 20.75% set last month.

Daco said officials at the Federal Reserve must take into account the credit card stress some Americans are feeling as they decide when to lower interest rates.

The Fed faces a delicate balance.

Cutting rates prematurely could make inflation worse. But waiting too long could pile even more pressure on borrowers, especially if the jobs market slows and more people struggle to find work.

“The risk of over-tightening could lead to unintended consequences that further strain household finances,” Daco said.

Ways to get out of debt

Experts say there are possible solutions for people who feel trapped by credit card debt.

Rossman, the Bankrate analyst, said options include:

  • Transferring high-interest credit card debt to balance transfer cards that offer 0% interest for up to 21 months
  • Seeking out nonprofit credit counseling
  • Looking for ways to boost income and cut expenses

“I know it’s easier said than done,” Rossman said, “but it’s so important to make credit card debt payoff a priority.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS R...

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Sean Combs admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, says he’s sorry, calls his actions ‘inexcusable’

Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack, saying in a video apology he was “truly sorry” and his actions were “inexcusable.”

2 hours ago

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse are depicted in the 'Partners' statue at Disneyland in Anaheim, Califo...

Eva Rothenberg, CNN

Disneyland character performers vote to unionize

(CNN) — You can add Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy to the growing list of workers seeking better employment benefits. After three days of voting last week, 1,700 Disneyland Resort cast members who play characters around the theme park in Anaheim, California, as well as perform at parades, voted to unionize under Actors’ Equity Association, […]

3 hours ago

Cailey Fleming, left, and John Krasinski pose with the character "Blue" at the premiere of Paramoun...

Lindsay Bahr, The Associated Press

John Krasinski’s ‘IF’ hits a box office nerve with $35 million debut

John Krasinski’s imaginary friends movie “IF” claimed the top spot at the box office this weekend according to studio estimates Sunday. Its $35 million North American debut was also a bit lower than some projections.

4 hours ago

This aerial view shows debris from the destroyed Francis Scott Key Bridge being detached from the c...

Amanda Musa and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Trapped cargo ship Dali will refloat to Baltimore Monday at high tide

Almost two months after its devastating collision with a Baltimore bridge, the trapped cargo ship Dali will refloat and travel to the Baltimore marine terminal on Monday morning, officials said.

4 hours ago

Protesters descend a staircase in the Minnesota State Capitol building in St. Paul, holding signs a...

Eva Rothenberg, CNN

Minnesota lawmakers strike minimum pay deal for Uber, Lyft drivers

Minnesota lawmakers successfully struck a deal with rideshare companies Uber and Lyft to establish a minimum wage standard for their drivers.

6 hours ago

police lights...

Mary Culbertson

Six killed, 10 injured in Idaho Falls crash involving passenger van

Six people were killed and 10 others were injured in an Idaho Falls crash after a pickup truck collided with a passenger van.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

1 in 7 Gen Z credit card users are ‘maxed out’