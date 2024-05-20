On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Residents express concern over Spanish Fork intersection where 2 young girls were hit

May 19, 2024, 6:15 PM | Updated: 7:15 pm

Kiersten Nunez's Profile Picture

BY KIERSTEN NUNEZ


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK — One day after two teenage girls were critically injured after being struck by a car, Spanish Fork residents voiced their concerns over the safety of the intersection.

The two young girls were hit on Saturday at the intersection of 2300 East and Canyon Road while trying to cross a road. The girls ended up at Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

People who live near the intersection said changes to improve safety at the intersection are long overdue.

The speed limit through the intersection is 45 mph. However, residences said motorists drive much faster than that.

Spanish Fork resident Christopher Carroll travels through the area countless times. On Saturday, however, vehicles came to a stop.

Spanish Fork resident Christopher Carroll stopped to help the young girls and said he couldn’t sleep Saturday night. (KSL TV)

‘I couldn’t sleep’

“I couldn’t sleep last night I just keep thinking about it,” Carroll said to KSL TV. “I’m thinking about them right now and I’m hoping they’re going to be OK, but the medical side of me knows they probably are not.”

Carroll is a registered nurse, and did what he could to help the two young victims.

“I saw two bodies laying in the road so I knew it as serious so I pulled over and ran over as fast as I could,” he said. “… it broke my heart and I felt sick about how extremely injured they were.”

Two teenage girls in critical condition after being hit by a car in Spanish Fork

The account of witnesses

Witnesses told police the girls darted in front of a Kia Soul SUV trying to cross the road to the stores on the other side.

People who live in the area said they see close calls all the time.

“I see a lot of them that will cross and take their chance,” said resident Tiffani Atkinson.

Atkinson said she wouldn’t want to trade places with the driver.

“I can’t even imagine being that driver,” she said. “It must be horrific.”

Spanish Fork Mayor Mike Mendenhall said, “When we heard the news I hugged my daughter a little bit tighter and that’s what we need to do for these families, when the time is right, hug them.” (KSL TV)

Spanish Fork Mayor Mike Mendenhall said the news hit him hard.

“When we heard the news, I hugged my daughter a little bit tighter and that’s what we need to do for these families, when the time is right, hug them,” he said.

Spanish Fork leaders had a pre-construction meeting about this intersection last week. And for the last year, the city has worked closely with the Utah Department of Transportation to get a signal installed.

“I know what frustrating is and I know the pace of government can be frustrating,” Mendenhall said.

The signal is expected to be installed within the next few months.

But until then, pedestrians remain at risk.

“There’s so many children at risk here and it’s not going to go away,” Carroll said. “It’s just a matter of time before it happens again.”

Mark Jones contributed to this story.

 

