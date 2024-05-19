Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Eight Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the eighth week of the 2024 United Football League season.

Local Players in the UFL: Week 8 Recap

The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.

Here is how the local players performed during the seventh week of the UFL season:

#LocalsInTheUFL

Former Utah Utes

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks (1-7)

The former Utah running back had 11 carries for 39 yards in Houston’s 35-28 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 18.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-7)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats fell to the Michigan Panthers in a 24-18 loss on Saturday, May 18.

Next Game: vs. D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-7)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats fell to the Michigan Panthers in a 24-18 loss on Saturday, May 18.

Next Game: vs. D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats (1-7)

The former Utah quarterback didn’t see any action as the Showboats fell to the Michigan Panthers in a 24-18 loss on Saturday, May 18.

Next Game: vs. D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (6-2)

The former Utah safety didn’t see any action as the Panthers defeated the Memphis Showboats, 24-18, on Saturday, May 18.

Next Game: @ Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (6-2)

The former Utah linebacker didnt record any stats in St. Louis’ 26-21 win over the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 19.

Next Game: @ Arlington Renegades on Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades (1-7)

The former BYU defensive tackle recorded one tackle on Arlington’s 20-15 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, May 19.

Next Game: vs. St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (6-2)

The former BYU safety didn’t see any action as the Panthers defeated the Memphis Showboats, 24-18, on Saturday, May 18.

Next Game: @ Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (6-2)

The former BYU wide receiver checked in on both offense and defense for Michigan in a 24-18 win over Memphis on Saturday, May 18. He recorded one tackle on defense and two receptions for 39 yards on offense.

Next Game: @ Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Utah State Aggies

Siaosi Mariner – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (6-2)

The former USU wide receiver didn’t see any action as the Panthers defeated the Memphis Showboats, 24-18, on Saturday, May 18.

Next Game: @ Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks (1-7)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had one tackle for loss in Houston’s 35-28 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 18.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (6-2)

The former Southern Utah punter punted three times with an average of 46.7 yards per kick in Michigan’s 24-18 win over the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 18.

Next Game: @ Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium

Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium

Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Michigan Panthers – Ford Field

XFL Conference

Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium

D.C Defenders – Audi Field

San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome

St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center

