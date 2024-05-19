Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Eight Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the eighth week of the 2024 United Football League season.
Local Players in the UFL: Week 8 Recap
The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.
Here is how the local players performed during the seventh week of the UFL season:
#LocalsInTheUFL
Former Utah Utes
T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks (1-7)
The former Utah running back had 11 carries for 39 yards in Houston’s 35-28 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 18.
Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-7)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats fell to the Michigan Panthers in a 24-18 loss on Saturday, May 18.
Next Game: vs. D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-7)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats fell to the Michigan Panthers in a 24-18 loss on Saturday, May 18.
Next Game: vs. D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats (1-7)
The former Utah quarterback didn’t see any action as the Showboats fell to the Michigan Panthers in a 24-18 loss on Saturday, May 18.
Next Game: vs. D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (6-2)
The former Utah safety didn’t see any action as the Panthers defeated the Memphis Showboats, 24-18, on Saturday, May 18.
Next Game: @ Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (6-2)
The former Utah linebacker didnt record any stats in St. Louis’ 26-21 win over the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 19.
Next Game: @ Arlington Renegades on Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+
Former BYU Cougars
Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades (1-7)
The former BYU defensive tackle recorded one tackle on Arlington’s 20-15 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, May 19.
Next Game: vs. St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+
Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (6-2)
The former BYU safety didn’t see any action as the Panthers defeated the Memphis Showboats, 24-18, on Saturday, May 18.
Next Game: @ Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (6-2)
The former BYU wide receiver checked in on both offense and defense for Michigan in a 24-18 win over Memphis on Saturday, May 18. He recorded one tackle on defense and two receptions for 39 yards on offense.
Next Game: @ Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Former Utah State Aggies
Siaosi Mariner – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (6-2)
The former USU wide receiver didn’t see any action as the Panthers defeated the Memphis Showboats, 24-18, on Saturday, May 18.
Next Game: @ Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Former Weber State Wildcats
Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks (1-7)
The former Weber State defensive lineman had one tackle for loss in Houston’s 35-28 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 18.
Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (6-2)
The former Southern Utah punter punted three times with an average of 46.7 yards per kick in Michigan’s 24-18 win over the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 18.
Next Game: @ Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums
USFL Conference
- Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium
- Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium
- Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- Michigan Panthers – Ford Field
XFL Conference
- Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium
- D.C Defenders – Audi Field
- San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome
- St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center
