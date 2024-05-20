Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Salt Lake City home

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating the death of a father and his son as an apparent murder-suicide.

According to a news release, police were called Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. for a welfare check at a home in the area of Van Buren Avenue and Main Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a 34-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy dead inside the home.

The 34-year-old man has been identified as Samuel Owen. The child’s name was not released.

Police believe the man killed his son and then took his own life.

“This is a very tragic moment for our community,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown in a news release. “These are among the most difficult calls for service our officers, detectives, crime lab technicians, victim advocates, and social workers handle. My condolences and prayers are with those impacted by this loss.”

One neighbor that talked to KSL TV said it was just the father and son living in the home. The neighbor said he didn’t hear any gunshots but did hear some commotion before police arrived.

Another neighbor told KSL that the two had only been living in the home for about 18 months.

And other neighbors had no idea what had taken place, but are devastated by it.

This is the fourth homicide in Salt Lake City for 2024, according to the news release.

Brianna Chavez contributed to this report.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

SafeUT : Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

SafeUT Frontline : First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app .

SafeUTNG : Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app .

Utah Warm Line : For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the 13 Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.