On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Salt Lake City home

May 19, 2024, 6:41 PM | Updated: 10:24 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

SALT LAKE CITY Salt Lake City police are investigating the death of a father and his son as an apparent murder-suicide.

According to a news release, police were called Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. for a welfare check at a home in the area of Van Buren Avenue and Main Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a 34-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy dead inside the home.

The 34-year-old man has been identified as Samuel Owen. The child’s name was not released.

Police believe the man killed his son and then took his own life.

“This is a very tragic moment for our community,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown in a news release. “These are among the most difficult calls for service our officers, detectives, crime lab technicians, victim advocates, and social workers handle. My condolences and prayers are with those impacted by this loss.”

One neighbor that talked to KSL TV said it was just the father and son living in the home. The neighbor said he didn’t hear any gunshots but did hear some commotion before police arrived.

Another neighbor told KSL that the two had only been living in the home for about 18 months.

And other neighbors had no idea what had taken place, but are devastated by it.

This is the fourth homicide in Salt Lake City for 2024, according to the news release.

Brianna Chavez contributed to this report.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the 13 Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Elder Paul Hardin and Sister Mary Hardin, missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...

Mark Jones

Sister missionary, 65, killed in California crash

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Sunday evening a sister missionary died following a vehicle crash Saturday night in California.

3 hours ago

People who live near the intersection of 2300 East and Canyon Road in Spanish Fork voiced their fru...

Kiersten Nunez

Residents express concern over Spanish Fork intersection where 2 young girls were hit

One day after two teenage girls were critically injured after being struck by a car, Spanish Fork residents voiced their concerns over the safety of the intersection.

4 hours ago

The South Salt Lake Police Department is pictured on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. The South Salt Lake Po...

Devin Oldroyd, KSL.com

South Salt Lake Police Department searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old

The South Salt Lake Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl Sunday.

8 hours ago

FILE (Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Man critically injured in Salt Lake City stabbing

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the Avenues neighborhood of downtown Salt Lake early Sunday.

10 hours ago

police lights...

Mary Culbertson

Six killed, 10 injured in Idaho Falls crash involving passenger van

Six people were killed and 10 others were injured in an Idaho Falls crash after a pickup truck collided with a passenger van.

10 hours ago

FILE — police lights...

Mary Culbertson

Gang-related shooting in Glendale neighborhood injures 2; SLCPD seeking tips

A gang-related shooting injured two people in a Glendale neighborhood early Sunday, authorities say.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Salt Lake City home