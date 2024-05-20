Sister missionary, 65, killed in California crash

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Sunday evening a sister missionary died following a vehicle crash Saturday night in California.

According to a news release from the Church, Sister Mary Hardin was traveling with her husband, Elder Paul Hardin, in Fresno County, California. The vehicle they were traveling in was stopped at a red light when a pickup truck struck their vehicle at a high-rate of speed.

Sister Hardin, 65, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Elder Hardin suffered critical injuries and is currently hospitalized.

The Hardins are from San Antonio, Texas and had been serving in the California Fresno Mission since January 2024.