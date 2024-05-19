Tony Finau Finishes In Top 20 At 2024 PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Utah native Tony Finau started better than he finished but still ended in the top 20 at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

Finau had his worst round on the final day, shooting one under par at 70.

Tony Finau Drops Down Leaderboard On Final Day

The front nine wasn’t too bad for Finau but it became apparent pretty quickly that he wouldn’t be contending for a top-5 finish.

He started with two pars and a bogey on the first three holes.

Birdies on holes four and eight had Finau at one under par halfway through his fourth round.

Things started to go downhill for Finau on the back nine.

He posted a double-bogey on the par-3 11th hole to move to +1 through 11.

Another bogey on hole 14 put him at +2.

Just like in rounds two and three, Finau finished strong with birdies on three of the last four holes.

A name etched in history forever. Whose will it be?#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/QUwNY2AtHd — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 19, 2024

Finau finished at 11 under par and tied for 18th through the four rounds of the 2024 PGA Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau made it close, but Xander Schauffele shot an impressive 21 under par to claim his first major win.

2024 PGA Championship: Final Leaderboard

1. Xander Schauffele (-21)

2. Bryson DeChambeau (-20)

3. Viktor Hovland (-18)

T4. Thomas Detry (-15)

T4. Collin Morikawa (-15)

T6. Justin Rose (-14)

T6. Shane Lowry (-14)

T8. Billy Horschel (-13)

T8. Scottie Scheffler (-13)

T8. Justin Thomas (-13)

T8. Robert MacIntyre (-13)

T12. Alex Noren (-12)

T12. Rory McIlroy (-12)

T12. Taylor Moore (-12)

T12. Dean Burmester (-12)

T12. Lee Hodges (-12)

T12. Sahith Theegala (-12)

T18. Ryo Hisatsune (-11)

T18. Keegan Bradley (-11)

T18. Harris English (-11)

T18. Austin Eckroat (-11)

T18. Tony Finau (-11)

T23. Maverick McNealy (-10)

T23. Tom Hoge (-10)

T23. Russell Henley (-10)

