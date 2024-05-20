On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Robbers made off with ‘several million euros’ of jewels in armed heist of ‘Jeweler to the Stars’

May 19, 2024, 8:14 PM

People stand by the entrance of the Harry Winston jewelry after a robbery in Paris, Saturday, May 1...

People stand by the entrance of the Harry Winston jewelry after a robbery in Paris, Saturday, May 18, 2024. French police investigators were hunting Saturday for armed robbers on motorbikes who hit a jewelry store on one of Paris' poshest streets, and media reports said the target was the exclusive Harry Winston boutique, self-described "Jeweler to the Stars." (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS (AP) — Armed robbers who used a motorbike as a battering ram made off with “several million euros’” (dollars) worth of valuables in a heist of the luxury Paris boutique of self-declared “Jeweler to the Stars” Harry Winston, the French prosecutor’s office overseeing the police probe said.

Having refused Saturday to confirm that Harry Winston was the target, the Paris prosecutor’s office did so on Sunday, saying the dazzling, by-appointment store on the tony Avenue Montaigne was robbed by a gang of at least three people.

They “forced entry to the jewelry store using a two-wheeler. They stole jewelry from several windows, while one of them kept watch,” carrying a long-barreled firearm, the prosecutor’s office said.

As they sped away, they pointed the firearm “in the direction of police officers, who had to put an end to their pursuit,” it said.

“The damage, currently being assessed, is several million euros,” it said.

Harry Winston didn’t reply to emailed questions from The Associated Press. This is not the first time the luxury store has been robbed. Eight people were convicted in 2015 in connection with a spectacular 2008 holdup in which three cross-dressing gunmen stole about $92 million in loot.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

FILE - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is pictured in New York in September 2023. A helicopter carr...

Eve Brennan, CNN

Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi crashes, local media reports

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was involved in an incident while visiting a northern region and his condition is currently unknown, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on X on Sunday.

11 hours ago

A ship is seen off the coast of Gaza near a US-built floating pier that will be used to facilitate ...

Colin McCullough, Jessie Yeung, Nadeen Ebrahim, and Lucas Lilieholm, CNN

US military starts delivering aid to Gaza through floating pier

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza have begun moving ashore after arriving through the floating pier built by the US military, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

23 hours ago

The 1924 expedition, including Irvine and Mallory (top two left), aimed to be the first documented ...

Julia Buckley, CNN

100 years ago they disappeared on Everest. But did they make it to the summit?

It’s one of climbing’s greatest mysteries: was Everest really conquered for the first time in 1953, or did two mountaineers make it to the summit in 1924, before dying in mysterious circumstances?

1 day ago

A ship is seen off the coast of Gaza near a US-built floating pier that will be used to facilitate ...

Colin McCullough, Jessie Yeung, Nadeen Ebrahim, and Lucas Lilieholm, CNN

US military starts delivering aid to Gaza through floating pier. Here’s what we know

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza have begun moving ashore after arriving through the floating pier built by the US military, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

1 day ago

TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 13: A police officer stands at the entrance to the Embassy of Israel on Octo...

Associated Press

As Japan’s yakuza weakens, police focus shifts to unorganized crime hired via social media

Police in Japan who were busy tracking thousands of yakuza members just a few years ago have set their eyes on a new threat: unorganized and loosely connected groups.

2 days ago

RCMP Superintendent serious crimes branch David Hall speaks about Alberta RCMP linking four histori...

Rob Gillies, Associated Press

Dead US serial sex offender linked to 4 slain Canadian young women

Canadian police say they have linked the deaths of four young women nearly 50 years ago to a now deceased U.S. fugitive who hid in Canada from the mid 1970s to the late 1990s.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Robbers made off with ‘several million euros’ of jewels in armed heist of ‘Jeweler to the Stars’