ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Netanyahu
May 20, 2024, 6:45 AM
(Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
The International Criminal Court prosecutor is seeking international arrest warrants for top Hamas officials and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on allegations of war crimes.
58 minutes ago
A 36-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after sustaining multiple injuries in a grizzly bear attack in Canada, authorities said.
7 hours ago
A British court has ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal against an order that he be extradited to the U.S.
8 hours ago
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country’s foreign minister were found dead Monday hours after their helicopter crashed in fog.
17 hours ago
PARIS (AP) — Armed robbers who used a motorbike as a battering ram made off with “several million euros’” (dollars) worth of valuables in a heist of the luxury Paris boutique of self-declared “Jeweler to the Stars” Harry Winston, the French prosecutor’s office overseeing the police probe said. Having refused Saturday to confirm that Harry Winston […]
18 hours ago
A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was involved in an incident while visiting a northern region and his condition is currently unknown, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on X on Sunday.
1 day ago
