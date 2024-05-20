On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Hunter hospitalized with ‘significant injuries’ after grizzly bear attack in British Columbia

May 20, 2024, 7:26 AM

A 36-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after sustaining multiple injuries in a grizzly bear ...

A 36-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after sustaining multiple injuries in a grizzly bear attack in British Columbia, Canada, authorities said. (BlueBarronPhoto, Shutterstock)

(BlueBarronPhoto, Shutterstock)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY R. WILLIAMS


KSLTV.com

ELKFORD, British Columbia — A 36-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after sustaining multiple injuries in a grizzly bear attack in British Columbia, Canada, authorities said.

The attack happened on a steep mountainside Thursday afternoon south of Elkford, British Columbia, which is in the Rocky Mountain range, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The man and his father were tracking a bear with dogs when an adult grizzly bear suddenly attacked him, police said in a news release Friday.

The hunter suffered “significant injuries,” according to the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service, whose team of officers was among several agencies who responded to the attack. His injuries included broken bones and lacerations, police said.

The victim was able to defend himself with his firearm, and the bear ran away while the father called for help, according to police.

Rescue teams moved the victim around 650 feet down the mountainside, where he was taken via a helicopter long line to a hospital in Calgary, Alberta, according to the news release. The hunter was in stable condition as he left the scene, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

Conservation officers then searched for the wounded grizzly bear, and shortly after 9 p.m., found the animal dead near where the attack occurred, the Conservation Officer Service said.

“Officers are confident that they located the bear involved in the attack. The bear succumbed to its wounds,” the service said.

British Columbia’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy confirmed to CNN on Sunday the man was airlifted to a hospital in another province and did not provide further updates on his status.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may face internation...

Nadeen Ebrahim, CNN

Hamas and Israeli leaders may face international arrest warrants. Here’s what that means

The International Criminal Court prosecutor is seeking international arrest warrants for top Hamas officials and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on allegations of war crimes.

1 hour ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to attend a ph...

Josef Federman

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Netanyahu

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

7 hours ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Julian Assange supporters protest in front of the Embassy of Ecuador, w...

Brian Melley

London court rules WikiLeaks founder Assange can appeal against an extradition order to the US

A British court has ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal against an order that he be extradited to the U.S.

8 hours ago

FILE- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi places his hands on his heart as a gesture of respect to the ...

Jon Gambrell

Iran’s president, foreign minister and others found dead at helicopter crash site

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country’s foreign minister were found dead Monday hours after their helicopter crashed in fog.

17 hours ago

People stand by the entrance of the Harry Winston jewelry after a robbery in Paris, Saturday, May 1...

Associated Press

Robbers made off with ‘several million euros’ of jewels in armed heist of ‘Jeweler to the Stars’

PARIS (AP) — Armed robbers who used a motorbike as a battering ram made off with “several million euros’” (dollars) worth of valuables in a heist of the luxury Paris boutique of self-declared “Jeweler to the Stars” Harry Winston, the French prosecutor’s office overseeing the police probe said. Having refused Saturday to confirm that Harry Winston […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is pictured in New York in September 2023. A helicopter carr...

Eve Brennan, CNN

Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi crashes, local media reports

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was involved in an incident while visiting a northern region and his condition is currently unknown, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on X on Sunday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Hunter hospitalized with ‘significant injuries’ after grizzly bear attack in British Columbia