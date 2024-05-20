On the Site:
Utah Athletics Weekend Recap, Look Ahead This Week For Utes

May 20, 2024, 10:27 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It was a busy weekend for Utah Athletics with several sports putting a bow on regular season play, stamping tickets to the postseason, or wrapping up their seasons in the NCAA Tournament.

Utah softball, baseball, golf, and track and field/cross country either finished up successful years this past weekend or are looking ahead to more great moments this week.

Here is a recap of the past weekend for Utah Athletics along with what to look forward to for the Utes this week.

Utah Softball Ends Their 2024 Season At The NCAA Regionals

Amy Hogue and Utah softball concluded another great season over the weekend in the Durham Regional.

Unfortunately, the Utes were not able to advance to the Super Regionals, falling short in their final game with South Carolina, 5-1.

Still, they hit several milestones including going to NCAAs in back-to-back seasons- something that has only happened for the program five other times.

“I am really proud of the resilience that we showed the rest of the game, and that showed a lot of character out of my team,” Hogue said in post-game.  I was really proud of a lot of things today.”

Utah Baseball Struggles Against USC, Look Ahead To Pac-12 Tournament

After a hot start to their 2024 campaign, Utah baseball struggled across the regular season finish line including going 0-3 against USC over the weekend.

They will need to put those struggles behind them as they have the Pac-12 Tournament this week where they drew the seven-seed.

Things kickoff for the Utes in the pool play rounds on Tuesday, May 21 against four-seed USC and again on Wednesday, May 22 against three-seed Oregon in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Both games will have first pitch at 3:30 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah Golf Heads To The NCAA Championship

Utah golf found themselves in a precarious place on Wednesday, May 15 at the Austin Regional where they were multiple strokes outside of the top five.

However, Gabriel Palacios, Sergio Jimenez, and Braxton Watts banded together to put forth a team score that jumped the Utes over Wake Forest and BYU for fourth place and a trip to the NCAA Championships on Wednesday, May 22 in Carlsbad, California.

This will be Utah’s second appearance in the NCAA Championships in the past three years.

“I’m so impressed by our freshmen,” head coach Garrett Clegg said. “They were amazing today and our entire team, 1-through-5, was incredible this week. I love these guys and for their hard work to be rewarded like this is so incredible. I’m extremely excited for nationals and look forward to getting these boys ready to go!”

 Track & Field/ Cross Country To Represent Utah Athletics In NCAA Regional

The Utes have 11 athletes (two alternates) qualified for the NCAA Track and Field West Regionals this week.

Utah heads to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Wednesday, May 22 as competition gets underway.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

