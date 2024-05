Utah High School 2024 Spring Championships Streaming Guide: Week 3

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – High School spring championships conclude this week and is filled with plenty of exciting events.

The week of May 20 will feature 5A/6A baseball, softball, 4A/5A/6A boys soccer, and boys & girls lacrosse.

The 5A baseball tournament will be held at Utah Valley University during bracket play. The 6A baseball tournament will be at BYU during bracket play. The 5A/6A baseball championship series’ will be held at Utah Valley University. The 5A/6A softball tournaments will be at Valley Complex during bracket play. The 5A/6A softball championship series’ will be held at BYU.

The 4A/5A/6A boys & girls lacrosse semifinals will be held at Westminster College and championships will be at Zions Bank Stadium. The 4A/5A/6A boys soccer semifinals will be held at Zions Bank Stadium. The championship matches will be at America First Field.

*NOTE: Each time is approximate. Games can have delayed start times if the previous game went longer than expected.

5A Baseball Tournament

Monday, May 20 @ Utah Valley

No. 7 Murray vs. No. 2 Maple Mountain – Bracket Play Game 1 – 11:00 AM

No. 14 Box Elder vs. No. 6 Salem Hills – Bracket Play Game 2 – 1:30 PM

No. 8 Cyprus vs. No. 1 Brighton – Bracket Play Game 3 – 4:30 PM

No. 5 Orem vs. No. 4 Springville – Bracket Play Game 4 – 7:00 PM

Tuesday, May 21 @ Utah Valley

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 6 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 5 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 8 – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 7 – 7:00 PM

Wednesday, May 22 @ Utah Valley

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 10 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 9 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 12 – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 11 – 7:00 PM

Thursday, May 23 @ Utah Valley

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 14 (If Necessary) – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 13 (If Necessary) – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 24 @ Utah Valley

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 1 – 4:00 PM

Saturday, May 25 @ Utah Valley

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 2 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 3 (If Necessary) – 4:30 PM

6A Baseball Tournament

Monday, May 20 @ BYU

No. 10 Corner Canyon vs. No. 2 Davis – Bracket Play Game 1 – 11:00 AM

No. 6 Fremont vs. No. 3 Mountain Ridge – Bracket Play Game 2 – 1:30 PM

No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 1 American Fork – Bracket Play Game 3 – 4:30 PM

No. 5 Lehi vs. No. 4 Riverton – Bracket Play Game 4 – 7:00 PM

Tuesday, May 21 @ BYU

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 6 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 5 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 8 – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 7 – 7:00 PM

Wednesday, May 22 @ BYU

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 10 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 9 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 12 – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 11 – 7:00 PM

Thursday, May 23 @ BYU

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 14 (If Necessary) – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 13 (If Necessary) – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 24 @ Utah Valley

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 1 – 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 25 @ Utah Valley

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 2 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 3 (If Necessary) – 7:00 PM

4A Boys & Girls Lacrosse Tournament

Tuesday, May 21 @ Westminster College

No. 4 Waterford vs. No. 1 Bear River – Girls Semifinal – 10:00 AM

No. 3 Timpanogos vs. No. 2 Payson – Girls Semifinal – 12:00 PM

Wednesday, May 22 @ Westminster College

No. 5 Green Canyon vs. No. 1 Judge Memorial – Boys Semifinal – 6:00 PM

No. 6 Ridgeline vs. No. 2 Sky View – Boys Semifinal – 8:00 PM

Thursday, May 23 @ Zions Bank Stadium

TBD vs. TBD – Girls Championship – 4:00 PM

Friday, May 24 @ Zions Bank Stadium

TBD vs. TBD – Boys Championship – 5:00 PM

5A Boys & Girls Lacrosse Tournament

Tuesday, May 21 @ Westminster College

No. 5 Brighton vs. No. 1 Olympus – Girls Semifinal – 6:00 PM

No. 6 Maple Mountain vs. No. 2 Park City – Girls Semifinal – 8:00 PM

Wednesday, May 22 @ Westminster College

No. 5 Northridge vs. No. 1 Brighton – Boys Semifinal – 10:00 AM

No. 3 Park City vs. No. 2 Olympus – Boys Semifinal – 12:00 PM

Thursday, May 23 @ Zions Bank Stadium

TBD vs. TBD – Girls Championship – 10:00 AM

Friday, May 24 @ Zions Bank Stadium

TBD vs. TBD – Boys Championship – 8:00 PM

6A Boys & Girls Lacrosse Tournament

Tuesday, May 21 @ Westminster College

No. 4 Mountain Ridge vs. No. 1 Riverton – Girls Semifinal – 2:00 PM

No. 3 Farmington vs. No. 2 Fremont – Girls Semifinal – 4:00 PM

Wednesday, May 22 @ Westminster College

No. 4 Farmington vs. No. 1 Corner Canyon – Boys Semifinal – 2:00 PM

No. 3 Davis vs. No. 2 Fremont – Boys Semifinal – 4:00 PM

Thursday, May 23 @ Zions Bank Stadium

TBD vs. TBD – Girls Championship – 1:00 PM

Friday, May 24 @ Zions Bank Stadium

TBD vs. TBD – Boys Championship – 2:00 PM

4A Boys Soccer Tournament

Tuesday, May 21 @ Zions Bank Stadium

No. 4 Murray vs. No. 1 Layton Christian Academy – Semifinal Match – 9:00 AM

No. 3 Green Canyon vs. No. 2 Ridgeline – Semifinal Match – 11:15 AM

Thursday, May 23 @ America First Field

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Match – 10:00 AM

5A Boys Soccer Tournament

Monday, May 20 @ Zions Bank Stadium

No. 5 Hunter vs. No. 1 Wasatch – Semifinal Match – 12:00 PM

No. 7 Roy vs. No. 3 Salem Hills – Semifinal Match – 2:15 PM

Thursday, May 23 @ America First Field

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Match – 1:00 PM

6A Boys Soccer Tournament

Tuesday, May 21 @ Zions Bank Stadium

No. 4 Pleasant Grove vs. No. 1 Farmington – Semifinal Match – 1:30 PM

No. 6 Bingham vs. No. 2 American Fork – Semifinal Match – 3:45 PM

Thursday, May 23 @ America First Field

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Match – 4:00 PM

5A Softball Tournament

Tuesday, May 21 @ Valley Complex

No. 10 Olympus vs. No. 2 Springville – Bracket Play Game 1 – 10:30 AM

No. 6 Salem Hills vs. No. 3 Bountiful – Bracket Play Game 2 – 10:30 AM

No. 8 West Jordan vs. No. 1 Spanish Fork – Bracket Play Game 3 – 10:30 AM

No. 5 Taylorsville vs. No. 4 Box Elder – Bracket Play Game 4 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 7 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 8 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 5 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 6 – 12:30 PM

Wednesday, May 22 @ Valley Complex

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 9 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 10 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 11 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 12 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 13 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 14 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

Thursday, May 23 @ BYU

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Series Game 1 – 4:00 PM

Friday, May 24 @ BYU

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Series Game 2 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Series Game 3 (If Necessary) – 4:30 PM

6A Softball Tournament

Tuesday, May 21 @ Valley Complex

No. 5 Davis vs. No. 4 Pleasant Grove – Bracket Play Game 1 – 3:00 PM

No. 8 Mountain Ridge vs. No. 1 Riverton – Bracket Play Game 2 – 3:00 PM

No. 7 Fremont vs. No. 2 Herriman – Bracket Play Game 3 – 3:00 PM

No. 6 Lehi vs. No. 3 Bingham – Bracket Play Game 4 – 3:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 5 – 5:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 6 – 5:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 7 – 5:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 8 – 5:00 PM

Wednesday, May 22 @ Valley Complex

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 9 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 10 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 11 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 12 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 13 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 14 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

Thursday, May 23 @ BYU

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Series Game 1 – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 24 @ BYU

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Series Game 2 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Series Game 3 (If Necessary) – 7:00 PM

