Three Former Utah Women’s Basketball Players Heading For 2024 Paris Olympics

May 20, 2024, 11:25 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – History has been made as Team Canada’s first 3X3 basketball team to ever qualify for the Olympics will feature three former Utah women’s basketball greats.

Michelle Plouffe (2010-2014), Paige Crozon (2012-2016), and Kim (Smith) Gaucher (2002-2006) are all former Utes and headlining Canada’s 3X3 team heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer.

Gaucher serves as head coach of the team, while Plouffe, her twin sister Katherine, Crozon and Kacie Bosch serve as the talent on the court.

Kim (Smith) Gaucher Recently Made Pac-12’s All Female Hall of Fame Class

The Pac-12 announced their first-ever all-female Hall of Honor class back in 2023 in recognition of 50 years of Title IX and Utah women’s basketball star Kim (Smith) Gaucher was among the inductees.

Gaucher along with the other 11 other inductees was honored in a special ceremony on March 3, 2023, at the Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament. The 2023 class was also celebrated during halftime of the day’s first semifinal matchup at the Michelob Ultra Arena inside the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

The Hall of Honor was created to celebrate the illustrious history of the Conference of Champions, due to the Pac-12 leading all conferences with 546 national titles across 29 sports which equates to over 200 more than the next league.

Paige Crozon Manages Indigenous Canadian League On The Side

Crozon has an interesting story since graduating from Utah and pursuing her own professional basketball career.

On top of preparing for the 2024 Olympics, Crozon helps coach Living Skies– a basketball league dedicated to giving Indigenous Canadian children the opportunity to play the sport without cost.

Crozon balances that with being a single mom to her four-year-old daughter, Poppy, who will get to watch her mom compete in the upcoming Olympics.

Michelle Plouffe Enjoys Connection With Twin Sister Katherine On, Off The Court

After spending their college years apart, Michelle Plouffe and her twin sister Katherine are enjoying playing together for the Canadian 3X3 basketball team.

The connection the two have has been beneficial for the team and their efforts to make the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

