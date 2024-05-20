Body found at Snowbird resort after report of an overdue skier

ALTA, Salt Lake County — A body was found at the Snowbird resort while authorities were searching for an overdue skier Monday morning.

Unified police Sgt. Aymee Race told KSL the search for the skier began Sunday and resumed Monday.

Race said a body was found, but investigators are working to identify the body and determine if it is the overdue skier.

Race confirmed the body was found on the resort, but it is in difficult terrain.

