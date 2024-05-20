On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah man found dead at Snowbird after failing to return from ski outing

May 20, 2024, 12:05 PM | Updated: 6:24 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK AND LARRY D. CURTIS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

ALTA, Salt Lake County — Searchers located the body of a 60-year-old Utah man Monday morning after he didn’t return from a ski trip on Sunday.

The man, Charles Esposito, of Layton, was reported missing Sunday at approximately 10:30 p.m.. Unified Police Department was contacted by a relative who said he had not returned after an outing at Snowbird Ski Resort.

Officers found Esposito’s car Sunday night and tracked the location of the his phone to an area in the vicinity of Gadzoom lift,  listed as “closed for season” on Snowbird’s website.

“Despite an extensive search conducted by Unified Police, the ski patrol, and the Department of Public Safety, the individual (Esposito) could not be located that night,” UPD said.

The search was suspended because of considerations of safety and visibility and resumed Monday at 8 a.m. With daylight, search teams located Esposito, and he was then identified.

“Mr. Esposito’s untimely death is currently under investigation,” UPD said. “The Unified Police Department is awaiting a formal determination of the cause of death from the Medical Examiner’s Office. Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Esposito’s family and friends during this difficult time. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

White Rock Bay Great Salt Lake...

Ben Winslow, FOX13

Utah Inland Port Authority approves new site near the Great Salt Lake

The Utah Inland Port Authority has approved plans for a massive development that environmental groups argue is too close to the Great Salt Lake.

41 seconds ago

A portion of western Weber County has been selected as an area for a possible inland port. Nearby h...

Mike Anderson and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Massive inland port project targets western Weber County, concerning residents, environmental groups

A portion of western Weber County has been selected as an area for a possible inland port. Nearby homeowners and environmentalist groups are not pleased.

16 minutes ago

A special humanitarian medical mission is underway in the Kingdom of Morocco involving 82 soldiers ...

Shara Park

Utah National Guard soldiers on humanitarian medical mission to Morocco

A special humanitarian medical mission is underway in the Kingdom of Morocco involving 82 soldiers from the Utah National Guard.

1 hour ago

A street sign of 2300 E. Canyon Road. On Saturday, two teen girls where hospitalized after attempti...

Brianna Chavez

Plans in place to add traffic signal to Spanish Fork intersection where two girls were hit

UDOT and Spanish Fork officials are working on getting a traffic signal at the intersection where two girls were critically injured while crossing the street.

1 hour ago

KSL TV's Tamara Vaifanua and Derek Petersen with the students of Mana Academy in West Valley City, ...

Tamara Vaifanua

KSL TV reporter makes appearance at West Valley school career day

KSL TV's Tamara Vaifanua traveled to Mana Academy in West Valley City for the school's career day.

2 hours ago

Ioelu Ioelu Toafe, 42, being arrest by Unified police officers after leading them on chase in a sto...

Michael Houck

Body camera shows police chase involving man carjacking a woman with a BB gun

Police body camera shows the moments of a Salt Lake City man being arrested and questioned after carjacking a woman with a fake gun in 2022.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Utah man found dead at Snowbird after failing to return from ski outing