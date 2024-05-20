ALTA, Salt Lake County — Searchers located the body of a 60-year-old Utah man Monday morning after he didn’t return from a ski trip on Sunday.

The man, Charles Esposito, of Layton, was reported missing Sunday at approximately 10:30 p.m.. Unified Police Department was contacted by a relative who said he had not returned after an outing at Snowbird Ski Resort.

Officers found Esposito’s car Sunday night and tracked the location of the his phone to an area in the vicinity of Gadzoom lift, listed as “closed for season” on Snowbird’s website.

“Despite an extensive search conducted by Unified Police, the ski patrol, and the Department of Public Safety, the individual (Esposito) could not be located that night,” UPD said.

The search was suspended because of considerations of safety and visibility and resumed Monday at 8 a.m. With daylight, search teams located Esposito, and he was then identified.

“Mr. Esposito’s untimely death is currently under investigation,” UPD said. “The Unified Police Department is awaiting a formal determination of the cause of death from the Medical Examiner’s Office. Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Esposito’s family and friends during this difficult time. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”