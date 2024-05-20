On the Site:
Salt Lake Bees Buoyed By Five LA Angels 40-Man Roster Players

May 20, 2024, 12:48 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Bees have many past and likely future major league players in uniform despite a rough start to the 2024 season. When the team reports to the park for their series opener, five players on the Los Angeles Angels 40-man roster will suit up for manager Keith Johnson’s club.

The Bees host the Albuquerque Isotopes in a six-game series at Smith’s Ballpark beginning at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

Salt Lake won three of the final four games in Tacoma last week to split a six-game series against the Rainiers.

RELATED: Bees Starter Brett Kerry Named PCL Pitcher Of The Week

Pitchers (3)

Kenny Rosenberg

Coming into 2024, Rosenberg’s No. 1 goal was staying healthy and letting his performance speak for itself.  “I’m always training to stay healthy throughout the course of a full season,” Rosenberg said in early April. “As a pitcher, our best ability is availability and being able to take the ball every fifth or sixth day.”

RELATED: Rosenberg Lifts Bees To Win In Final Smith’s Ballpark Season Opener

So far, so good for the 6’1 left-hander.

The 28-year-old Rosenberg maintains a 3.13 ERA and 4-3 record. The Mill Valley, California native leads the PCL with 54.2 innings pitched and is third with a .235 batting average against. His 53 strikeouts are third in the league, while his 1.24 WHIP is second behind former Bee Jhonathan Diaz.

Davis Daniel

Named the PCL Pitcher of the Month for September 2022, Daniel was limited to 41.2 innings overall and one start for Salt Lake in 2023 after beginning the year on the 60-day injured list.

The 6’1 righty opened May with his longest outing of the year. Daniel scattered four hits with six punchouts across 8.1 shutout innings at Oklahoma City on May 3.

RELATED: Dozier’s Career Day Leads Bees Offense In Breakout Series

Daniel enters the homestand ninth in the PCL with 41.2 innings this season. He holds a 2-3 record and 5.62 WHIP.

Andrew Wantz

Transitioning from the bullpen to becoming a starter, Wantz earned the PCL’s first Pitcher of the Week honor after striking out a career-high 11 Tacoma batters while giving up two hits in six innings.

The 28-year-old Pennsylvania native threw 33 pitches in his fourth start before being removed and placed on the injured list with an injury. Wantz has not pitched since April 19. He has a 4.15 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 17.1 innings.

Position Players (2)

Jordyn Adams – Outfielder

Coming off of a 2023 season in which he set the Bees’ single-season stolen base record (44), Adams is third in the PCL with 15 thefts through 40 games. On pace to reset the Bee’s record books again, the Cary, North Carolina native has been dynamite defensively, committing just two errors in 101 chances while showcasing his speed and arm at all three outfield positions.

RELATED: Two-Sport All-American Flashing Potential With Salt Lake Bees

After a late-season taste of the big leagues in 2023 didn’t go as Adams had hoped, he spoke about the importance of maturing through those growing pains.

“It’s just the mental side. From a physical aspect, my abilities were ready for the big leagues. Mentally, I probably wasn’t. I’ve grown up and matured in the game’s mental side and feel ready to go up there and produce.”

RELATED: Tony Parks Continues ‘Major League Standard’ For Salt Lake Bees

The 24-year-old is hitting .229 with three homers and 15 runs driven in. Despite hitting .242 at home, Adams looks for his first home run at Smith’s Ballpark this week as the Bees host the Isotopes.

Nico Goodrum – Outfielder

Formerly a Minnesota Twins second-round pick in 2010, Goodrum was designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays on May 6. After being claimed by the Los Angeles Angels, he played four games with LA, going 0-13 with a run scored.

The switch-hitting outfielder slashed .316/.422/.605 in nine games for Triple-A Durham, earning a call-up the Tampa Bay in mid-April.  He is hitting .103 with ten strikeouts at the MLB level this year.

Goodrum has yet to appear in a game for Salt Lake after being optioned to the Bees on May 16.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

Salt Lake (19-25, last in PCL West) host the Albuquerque Isotopes  (14-31, last in PCL East) Tuesday, May 21, through Sunday, May 26.  First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:35 p.m. MT. The Isotopes are the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

